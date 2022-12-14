Dream Immigration SG Changes Website To Become A Complete Online Resource For Immigrants And Expatriates Moving To Singapore

/EIN News/ -- Singapore City, Singapore, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Formerly a permanent residency application agency in Singapore, Dream Immigration SG has now changed their website to provide immigrants and expatriates with a wide variety of information about their country, such as places of interest for tourists, recommended restaurants, and popular parks in Singapore, as well as offering advice on immigration matters, like how to become a permanent resident.

Founded in 2020, their website has experienced a surge in growth and demand from their readers to offer insight into the best places to visit in Singapore and are committed to delivering informative and easy-to-read articles with an insider’s perspective on how to get the most out of their beautiful country.

Your Complete Guide

Offering a mix of articles that cover the essential tourist hot spots, as well as important advice on the process of becoming a permanent resident in Singapore, Dream Immigration SG is your go-to destination for the latest travel and residency advice in Singapore.

Their team is made up of dedicated locals who have a passion for sharing the best places to visit in their country, along with aiding immigrants and expatriates in obtaining a permanent residency by providing a selection of informative posts that bring some clarification to the process, such as how to become a permanent resident, insight into the Singapore National Registration Identity Card, and how to buy property once you’ve attained permanent residency.

Dream Immigration SG has many popular articles that focus on travel and tourism in Singapore, including:

Malls In Singapore

One of the luxuries of going on holiday is choosing how exactly to spend your time and if passing the afternoon shopping sounds like your perfect day, then Dream Immigration SG have several in-depth malls in Singapore guides.

Their most recent post focuses on the Bedok Mall, which is located at 311 New Upper Changi Road in Singapore’s Bedok neighbourhood and is conveniently connected to a bus interchange.

The mall has a condominium built right above it called Bedok Residences, and this has created a 3-storey lifestyle and family shopping mall which has an incredible range of restaurants, shops, and cafes.

With shops open daily from 10 am to 10 pm, and FairPrice Finest, Best Denki, and Uniqlo signed on as anchor tenants for the mall, visiting Bedok Mall is a great way to spend a day out.

Parks In Singapore

With so many beautiful parks and beaches to choose from in Singapore, it can sometimes be challenging to fit everything into your holiday itinerary.

Therefore, Dream Immigration SG has released several Singapore park articles that show you the best parks in Singapore to visit and why.

One of the parks they feature is Windsor Nature Park, a 75-hectare park that serves as a natural barrier for the Central Catchment Nature Reserve and is accessible via Venus Drive in the Upper Thomson neighbourhood.

You can discover numerous bird species in Windsor Nature Park, including the bigger racket-tailed drongo, a troop of single Raffles’ banded langur monkeys, and the endangered Sunda pangolin.

During your visit, you can explore brand-new paths like the Drongo Trail and the Hanguana Trail that feature rare native flora, charming forests and a sub-canopy walk.

Additionally, at the visitor pavilion, you can take part in various programs to learn more about Singapore’s natural history and their ongoing efforts to conserve biodiversity.

To find out more about Dream Immigration SG and to read some more of their informative guides on where to visit during your trip to Singapore, please visit their website at https://www.dreamimmigrationsg.com/.

