Book Personal Training Studio in Hong Kong With Palace Studios' New App Launch - Rent Best Private Fitness Studios for PT's in HK

Palace Studios, a personalised fitness company in Central, Hong Kong, is offering clean, modern, and fully-equipped private fitness studios in Hong Kong for use by personal and freelance fitness trainers and their clients. These personal training studios are available for rent by the hour, allowing the fitness trainer to book a fitness studio based on their schedule. An exclusive app, available for both Android and iOS, allows seamless access and booking. The app also enables contactless entry into the premises. Using the app, the personal trainer can choose a space and time slot, pay and confirm the booking, and then have access to that space for the chosen schedule. Visit https://palace-studios.com for more information.



A spokesperson for Palace Studios says, “If you're in need of a private fitness room as your clientele grows or are simply a fitness enthusiast looking for a studio for private workout sessions, our fitness studios in Central are here to cater to all your needs. At our multifunctional, private workout studios, you can embark on the journey to achieve your fitness goals. Get access to state-of-the-art gear and equipment. Our personal training studios offer on-demand booking sessions.”

Currently, they have Palace One and Palace Two studios, which are equipped with top of the line equipment and accessories. These include a dual adjustable pulley; incline hyper back extension; lat row combo; leg extension/ leg curl combo; leg platform; pendulum squat; power rack; and air bike. Each of these studios have an attractive and minimalist design with bright and well-ventilated interiors that provide the right atmosphere for strength and weight training with capabilities to cater to specific needs of clients. This allows trainers in Hong Kong to cultivate a better relationship with clients.

And these private personal training studios are not just equipped with advanced equipment, Palace Studios also gives importance to safety, hygiene, and sustainability. The studios are equipped with air purifiers with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) and carbon filters that can capture H3N2, H1N1, EV71 viruses and 99.95 percent of air pollutants as small as 0.1 microns in diameter. These air purifiers are also capable of detecting the presence of formaldehyde and getting rid of it. The total touchless door lock access also enables better hygiene. Furthermore, the studios are all designed for net zero-carbon operations, using smart, IoT-enabled hardware and devices and motion-activated light switches to save on energy. An efficient air-circulation system is also provided to allow for six air changes or more per hour, and this is combined with an integrated indoor air quality monitoring system for much-improved air quality.

As previously announced, Palace Studios was established to offer innovative ways for wellness and fitness spaces to operate better using technology. They aim to allow personalised sessions in Hong Kong to be flexible, simple, and sustainable for the benefit of personal trainers and their clients. To achieve their goal, they partner with landlords to convert underutilised spaces into first-class training studios with topnotch, cutting edge equipment and a modern set-up. By offering on-demand booking sessions, wellness professionals and private fitness coaches can conduct various kinds of sessions for their clients, such as for weight training, strength training, or customised fitness training sessions. Personal trainers are given the flexibility to train clients using a one-on-one setup or a 2-on-1 fitness training session.

Personal trainers who have experienced using the fitness studios have provided highly positive reviews for Palace Studios. For instance, one user Graham Mountford gave them a five star rating and stated: “The Swiss army of training and rehabilitation space. The evolution of an all-encompassing experience safely packed into one micro studio. Private. Exclusive. World class.”





Personal trainers who are interested in the fitness studios available for rent, and landlords who have spaces they can allow to be used as fitness studios, can check out the Palace Studios website and download their app at https://palace-studios.com/our-spaces to get started.

