AutoScheduler Named 2022 Top Tech Startup by Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Executive

Intelligent Optimization Saves Clients Millions By Improving On-Time, In-Full Fulfillment, Labor, and Inventory

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoScheduler.AI, an innovative Warehouse Management System (WMS) accelerator, announces the company has been selected as one of this year’s Top Tech Startup from Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazines. The Top Tech Startup Award spotlights top software and technology startups in the supply chain and logistics. AutoScheduler was selected for this award because the company applies intelligent optimization techniques to planning and managing work in a warehouse, saving clients millions while improving efficiencies.



This year's winners play in various market sectors. However, AI-powered automation and real-time transportation visibility make up most of the winners (35% and 33%, respectively) and bring in $1 million to $20 million-plus in revenue annually.

"In this dynamic market with complex supply chain challenges, companies need innovative solutions like AutoScheduler.AI to help navigate their supply chains and find value across the enterprise," says Keith Moore, CEO, AutoScheduler. AI. "We are honored to be named a Top Tech Startup for our game-changing warehouse accelerator.”

“From seed funding rounds to launching new solutions, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space. They’re introducing new innovations, improving user experiences, and striving for that safer, smarter, more efficient supply chain," says Marina Mayer, editor-in-chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “The future of the supply chain industry is directly impacted by the development of these new technologies, and I’m very excited to see what’s next for these winners.”

Since going to market, AutoScheduler has won several awards from industry publications and received analyst accolades in reports. AutoScheduler is a warehouse resource planning and optimization platform that dynamically orchestrates all warehouse or distribution center activities in real time. AutoScheduler drives higher degrees of warehouse labor utilization, reduces labor costs, and increases order fulfillment rates.

Recipients of this year’s award will also be profiled on FoodLogistics.com and SDCExec.com. Go to https://foodl.me/ibl8vs to view the complete list of Top Tech Startup winners.

About AutoScheduler.AI

AutoScheduler.AI creates dynamic warehouse plans directly injected into the WMS to optimize activities based on constraints, ensuring sites run optimally at peak performance. Our intuitive AI and Machine Learning platform, developed with P&G, and implemented at P&G, Unilever, General Mills, and others, streamlines operations by seamlessly integrating with existing WMS & ERP. We provide dynamic dock scheduling, labor level-loading, inventory balancing, proactive cross-docking, redundant workforce elimination, and more. Clients benefit from prescriptive analytics to drive efficiencies and create value in the supply chain. For more information, email info@autoscheduler.ai.



About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to LINK and LINK Educate podcast channels, LINK Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to LINK podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

