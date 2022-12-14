Global P2P Payment Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

P2P Payment Global Market Report 2022

According to ‘P2P Payment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the P2P market size is expected to grow from $ 2.24 billion in 2021 to $ 2.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8%. The increase in acceptance of online banking, mobile banking, and e-commerce by consumers is expected to propel the P2P payment market's growth going forward. Online banking enables users to complete all banking-related tasks, including money transfers, access to historical transactional data, cash withdrawals, deposits, etc., with a single click. Customers can execute financial transactions on a secure website or mobile application with online mobile banking or Internet banking.

The P2P payment market trends consists of sales of P2P payment services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to send and receive money from mobile devices through a linked bank account or card. Peer-to-peer (P2P) payments is a mechanism through which users can transfer funds from their bank account to another individual's account via a digital medium, i.e., the internet or a mobile device. Payments are categorized based on transfer, i.e., to an account within the bank or outside the bank.

Global P2P Payment Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the P2P payment market. Companies operating in the P2P payment sector are focused on introducing P2P payment solutions to strengthen their market position.

Global P2P Payment Market Segments

The global P2P payment market is segmented:

1) By Transaction Mode: Mobile Web Payments, Near Field Communication, SMS or Direct Carrier Billing, Other Transaction Modes

2) By Payment Type: Remote, Proximity

3) By Application: Media and Entertainment, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Hospitality and Transportation, Other Applications

4) By End User: Personal, Business By Geography: The global P2P payment market industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

P2P Payment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides P2P payment market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global P2P payment market, P2P payment market share, P2P payment market segments and geographies, P2P payment global market players, P2P payment market analysis, P2P payment market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The P2P payment global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s P2P Payment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Apple Inc, Circle Internet Financial Limited, ClearXchange, CurrencyFair Ltd., Dwolla Inc., Google LLC, One97 Communications Limited, PayPal Holdings Inc., SnapCash, Square Inc., TransferWise Ltd., WePay Inc., Wise Payments Limited, and Zelle.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

