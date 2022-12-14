A Realm that Eludes the Gravity of this World
Get ready to swim with the fishes and discover a world full of life and mystery beneath the waters of Yellowstone National ParkTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fishing has been a popular pastime that has long been used to strengthen the bond between father and son. It has been a tool used by previous generations to teach the benefits of patience and hard work to the youth. Not only that, but it also teaches about the various species of wildlife that live beneath the water and how they integrate into their environment.
A book compilation by Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D, of historical accounts from generations of avid recreational fishing and talks about the culture revolving around the fishing culture of Yellowstone National Park all packed into one book. The book is based on the author's father’s experiences and accounts of working in the park's fishing industry.
The book is written in such a way that readers can transcend the metaphysical realm and experience the culture of the past through the eyes of an avid fisherman, written in hopes to resurrect the dying culture of fishing and allow younger generations to see the rare creatures found in Yellowstone National Park.
Let the past enamor the present as the pages of Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1931 swim through the waves closing the boundaries between past and present. Learn about the cultures of the past and the secrets beneath Yellowstone National Park.
