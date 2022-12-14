Emerge Announces Resignation of BDO Canada LLP as the Auditor of the Emerge Funds

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerge Canada Inc. (“Emerge”) announced that, on November 3, 2022, BDO Canada LLP advised Emerge of its resignation as the auditor of the Emerge Funds (as defined in Schedule “A”). Emerge is working expeditiously to appoint a successor auditor for the Emerge Funds, which appointment will be presented to the independent review committee of the Emerge Funds for its approval in due course. Emerge will announce the details of this appointment in a press release and will provide all investors with a communication on the change of auditor.



About Emerge Canada Inc.

Based in Toronto, ON, Emerge Canada Inc. is Canada’s first and only woman-owned investment fund manager. Our team of experts provides guidance and expertise to high-calibre emerging investment managers by serving as a resource and an advocate on all levels. We also offer Canadian investors and institutions greater options by providing access to top U.S. strategies through Canadian-listed funds. Through our focus on DE&I initiatives, we take pride in supporting investment managers who tend to be the most underrepresented in the industry. From infrastructure and due diligence to product development, we provide emerging managers with a full array of go-to-market services, and we also develop investment strategies with strong sustainability practices.

Schedule “A”



Emerge ARK Global Disruptive Innovation ETF

Emerge ARK Genomics & Biotech ETF

Emerge ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Emerge ARK AI & Big Data ETF

Emerge ARK Autonomous Tech & Robotics ETF

Emerge ARK Space Exploration ETF

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Dividend Equity ETF

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Select Growth Equity ETF

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Global Core Equity ETF

Emerge EMPWR Sustainable Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Emerge EMPWR Unified Sustainable Equity ETF

(collectively, the “Emerge Funds”)