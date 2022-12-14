12 TAKES DELIVERY OF A BOAT EACH, THANKS TO MP TOVOSIA

The National Government through the Member of Parliament (MP) for East Guadalcanal Constituency (EGC) Honourable Bradley Tovosia has supported 12 of its constituents with a fibreglass boat each.

The 12 recipients took delivery of the boats from Southern Coast Fibreglass Company which manufactured the products. Located at Alligator area in Central Guadalcanal the company is locally owned and managed by Michael Ruben.

The boats are fully funded by the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) programme and EGC is the recipient while Southern Coast Fibreglass Company is the supplier under the transport project.

The constituency qualified for the transport project this year and the 12 were the first batch of the project with a grant cost of $500,000.

EGC under the leadership of MP Tovosia will deliver another 12 boats for the next recipients early next year.

Speaking at a ceremony to hand over the boats to the recipients on Tuesday 13 December 2022, Deputy Secretary Technical (DST) of MRD, Hugo Hebala commended MP Tovosia for his leadership and continuous support toward development initiatives which leads to improving rural livelihoods in his constituency.

He also congratulated the first 12 selected recipients.

Ministry of Rural Development Deputy Secretary Technical Hugo Hebala delivers his brief remarks. From the background are some of the boats that delivered to the 12 recipients.

Mr. Hebala also acknowledged MP Tovosia and his constituency officers for this very important project and also thanked the recipients for recognizing the importance of transportation and its benefit to the Constituency.

“You are so fortunate to have these assets. I believe, these boats will contribute meaningfully to your needs and existing demand for reliable transport services in East Guadalcanal.”

Mr. Hebala then urged the recipients to take good care of their boats and look after them well.

Meanwhile, Hebala said the handover demonstrated the ongoing commitment of MRD in partnership with constituencies, in this case East Guadalcanal constituency toward improving social and economic livelihood in the constituency through the CDF programme.

Transportation as branded has a lot of benefits and importance to our lives.

Mr. Hebala said with the support of the boats, it will ease transportation challenges of the beneficiaries and also the constituency.

Some of the benefits that the assets will bring to the constituency will include;

Facilitate movement of people from EGC to neighbouring villages in East Guadalcanal,

Provide reliable services, especially for the sick people from the constituency to the nearby clinics or area health centres,

Transportation business is important in East Guadalcanal as it generates revenue for the local transport owners,

It also links local farmers, fishermen and entrepreneurs to the local market.

The support is aligned to the CDF program outcome 1 which is; to alleviate poverty and improve provision of basic needs.

President of Moli Chief Council/ Vice President of Qaenalu Movement Melgibs Topugu on behalf of the four wards in East Guadalcanal thanked their MP Tovosia for the huge support.

EGC Accountant Officer Reuben Talusivana also shared his appreciation on behalf of the constituency office to the DCGA Government through MRD for its continuous support towards rural development undertakings in the country.

East Guadalcanal Constituency Accountant Officer Reuben Talusivana speaking during the hand over program.

He also extended his profound gratitude to the government of the Peoples Republic of China (PRC), the only donor partner that continue to support government in the CDF programme.

“Words cannot express enough our appreciation to the PRC for its continuous support to our government toward rural development in East Guadalcanal constituency and the rest of the 49 constituencies in the country,” he added.

Project Officer Illeen Sulukonina affirmed that the constituency office will continue to work closely with their MP and MRD to advance their development aspirations.

MRD vision is to ensure all Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihood.

Representatives from Guadalcanal Province, community leaders and elders, church leaders, chiefs, women, youth and children witnessed the handing over program.

Honourable Bradley Tovosia who is also the Minister for the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification (MMERE) is the current MP for EGC.

East Guadalcanal constituency Project Officer Illeen Sulukonina thanked DCGA through MRD for supporting rural development and improving livelihood in rural communities.

President of Moli Chief Council/ Vice President of Qaenalu Movement Melgibs Topugu acknowledging their MP Bradley Tovosia and his officers on behalf of his people for the huge support.

– MRD Press