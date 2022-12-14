CORRECTIONAL SERVICES SOLOMON ISLANDS

Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands Mr Mactus Forau

Christmas Greetings from Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands Mr Mactus Forau, CSSI Executive Members, Commandants, Directors, Ranks and Files.

TO:

Governor General Sir David Vunagi and Lady Vunagi.

Prime Minister Honourable Manasseh Damukana Sogavare and Madam Sogavare.

Honourable Speaker of National Parliament Patteson Oti and Madam Oti.

Cabinet Ministers and their Wives.

Honourable Chief Justice Sir Albert Palmer and Madam Palmer.

Opposition Leader Hon. Mathew Wale and Madam Wale.

Independent Leader Hon. Dean Kuku and Madam Kuku.

Members of National Parliament.

Heads and Members of the Diplomatic Missions.

Development Partners & Business Houses.

Honourable Premiers, Provincial Assembly Members, City Mayor, Honiara City Council Members.

Churches – SICA/SIFGA.

Community Traditional Leaders, Media, Women, Youth, Children’s, Farmers, Fisherman, Sick Patients in our Hospitals and Disabilities.

Correctional Brother and Sister Inmates in our Correctional Centres and our Good Christian People of Solomon Islands.

Let us thank God who has kindly led us from the beginning with hope of God providence and guidance to all humankind.

CSSI would like to acknowledge each of you for your prayers and support to CSSI.

We highly value your continuous support and your consent given to CSSI in 2022, and we look forward to continue receive the same support and your consent in 2023. Thank you so much.

As we celebrate this Festive Season, Let the just rejoice, for their justifier is born. Let the sick and infirm rejoice, for their saviour is born. Let the prisoners rejoice, for their redeemer is born. Let the slave’s rejoice, for their master is born. Let free men rejoice, for their liberator is born and let all Christians rejoice, for Jesus Christ is born.

May we all use this holy occasion to reflect and embrace in the birth of our Saviour Jesus Christ, while we have triumphed in some areas and experience difficulties, let the message of the new born king, the prince of peace, gives us hope, renewal and righteousness.

The Correctional Service Solomon Islands is a key component in the Government’s Administration of Criminal Justice and is responsible for persons referred to by the Court of Law, with a Mission: “To enhance the safety of the community by providing secure and humane containment through facilitating the rehabilitation, regeneration and reintegration of prisoners.

Let us make Solomon Islands the gem of the world where we can all live in love, peace and unity.

I, Mactus Forau, Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands. I wish ALL our good people of Solomon Islands a Mary Christmas and a Prosperous New Year 2023.

