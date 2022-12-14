Carper Applauds Confirmation of Chemical Safety Board Nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works (EPW), today praised the confirmations of Stephen A. Owens to be Chairperson and Catherine J.K. Sandoval to be a member of the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB).

“I am beyond pleased that the Chemical Safety Board now has a new chair to conduct its business,” said Senator Carper. “While small in size, the CSB plays a vital role in protecting workers and communities across our nation from industrial chemical accidents. The confirmations of Mr. Owens and Ms. Sandoval come at a time when the CSB desperately needs leadership that can help the agency deliver on its important mission for the American people. I congratulate them both and look forward to working with the Biden Administration to fill CSB’s two remaining vacancies.”

Last month, both Owens and Sandoval came before the EPW Subcommittee on Chemical Safety, Waste Management, Environmental Justice, and Regulatory Oversight to answer questions on their nominations.

###