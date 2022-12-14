Imperial Mining Intersects 378 g/t Sc2O3 over 24.68 m in a New High-Grade Zone at Crater Lake, Quebec

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:



Assay results from the final three drillholes from the summer program have returned impressive grades of 378 g/t scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 ) over 24.68 m (81.0’) in a new mineralized zone within a larger interval grading 288 g/t scandium oxide (Sc2O3) over 82.57 m (270.9’) and 292 g/t Sc 2 O 3 over 41.95 m (137.6’), including 320 g/t Sc 2 O 3 over 26.3 m (86.3’) . These are the deepest and southernmost cuts into the TG Zone and confirm a thickening and grade increase to the mineralization at depth and the development of a new, parallel, and higher-grade mineralized system. Elevated levels of total rare earth oxides plus yttrium (TREO+Y) of up to 0.506% characterize this new scandium-bearing horizon.

and . At a gold price of $1,790US/oz and a scandium oxide price of $1,500US/kg, the intersections represent a gold-equivalent value of 7.5 to 9.9 g/t Au.

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial") (TSX VENTURE: IPG; OTCQB: IMPNF) is pleased to announce that it has received the remaining results from the Crater Lake Summer 2022 drilling program on the TG scandium-rare earth mineralized zone. Assay results continue to return substantial intersection widths of scandium-bearing olivine rich ferrosyenite and a new, higher-grade scandium bearing pyroxene-rich ferrosyenite zone (Tables 1 and 2) reported earlier (see Imperial Press release - NOV 17-22). With all of the results in, Imperial plans to undertake an updated 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate with the goal of converting all of the Inferred Mineral Resources into the Indicated or Measured Mineral Resources category (see Imperial Mining Press Release - SEP 23, 2021).

“We are very pleased to see the development of a parallel, higher-grade mineralized scandium system as we move towards the south towards what we call the Southern Lobe of the TG Zone,” said Peter Cashin, Imperial’s President & Chief Executive Officer. “Importantly, this higher-grade system is showing better continuity in terms of width and grade and remains open towards the south, at depth and, potentially, closer to surface. Our future exploration plans will be to better define this new system.”

CURRENT DRILLING

All analytical results for the last three holes of the summer drilling program representing a total of 738.0 m have been received (Tables 1 and 2, Figure 1). All drillholes have intersected the target scandium bearing ferrosyenite host rock. The recent drilling indicates that the southern portion of the TG scandium Zone is composed of two different Sc bearing ferrosyenites and hosts a higher proportion of the higher-grade pyroxene-rich ferrosyenite. This new pyroxene-rich ferrosyenite mineralization is open to the southwest and at depth. Individual drill assay grades of up to 602 g/t Sc 2 O 3 were returned from this new system. The mineralization of both Sc-bearing ferrosyenite zones is open at depth below the 200 m vertical level and along strike and appears to show great potential for additional scandium mineralization between Sections Lines 0N and 350N, particularly closer to surface.

Table 1 - Crater Lake Drilling Best Assay Results:

Hole # From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Sc (g/t) Sc 2 O 3 (g/t) TREO+Y (%) CL22060 164.70 231.83 67.13 184 282 0.314 Incl. 187.20 202.50 15.30 195 300 0.343 and Incl. 206.25 217.02 10.77 206 316 0.319 CL22061 75.43 112.52 37.09 194 298 0.474 Incl. 75.43 101.20 25.77 202 310 0.506 And 172.20 214.15 41.95 191 292 0.377 Incl. 172.20 198.50 26.30 209 320 0.394 CL22062 112.93 195.50 82.57 187 288 0.362 Incl. 112.93 137.61 24.68 247 378 0.482 and Incl. 172.07 195.50 23.43 198 304 0.383

NOTES: - 1 ppm of Sc metal equals 1.5338 ppm scandium oxide (Sc 2 O 3 ); 1 g/t equals 1 ppm. TREO+Y includes oxides of La, Ce, Pr, Nd, Sm, Eu, Gd, Tb, Dy, Ho, Er, Tm, Yb and Lu plus Y.

Table 2 – Borehole Location Table – Crater Lake Project, Quebec

Borehole Section Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) CL22056 400N 440730 6133700 551 305 -45 147.0 CL22058 100N 440685 6133363 533 305 -50 234.0 CL22059 600N 440992 6133751 542 305 -49 267.0 CL22060 550N 440967 6133713 541 305 -50 267.0 CL22061 400N 440815 6133629 541 305 -48 240.0 CL22062 350N 440780 6133586 541 305 -52 231.0

QA-QC Protocol

Strict QA/QC protocols have been implemented for the Crater Lake Project, including the insertion of certified reference materials (standards), duplicates and blanks at regular intervals throughout the sequence of samples.

A total of 646 drillcore samples, including 45 QA-QC samples, were sent to Activation Laboratories Ltd. All sample preparation and analytical work was carried out at their facilities in North Bay and Ancaster, Ontario. Several analytical techniques were used to characterize the samples, which are combined at Actlabs into the analytical package “8-REE”. This package includes whole-rock and trace element analytic techniques. Whole Rock analyses are done via a lithium metaborate/tetraborate fusion inductively coupled plasma (ICP) finish. Trace elements are also analyzed by fusion ICP/MS.

The technical content in this press release was prepared, reviewed and certified by Pierre Guay, P. Geo., Imperial's Vice-President, Exploration, a Geologist and Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101.

