Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size Share Trends Demand Growth Opportunities Analysis Report 2022-2029
The Global Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2022-2029).
The Global Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period (2022-2029).”CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATE AMERICA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
— DataM Intelligence
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure or NIBP monitors are widely used in operating rooms and critical care units to closely monitor blood pressure in patients of all ages. While blood pressure monitoring is integral to checking vital signs, it is also used to screen for hypertension, estimate cardiovascular risk, and manage, diagnose, and treat acute and chronic medical conditions. Non-invasive blood pressure monitors are less complicated and time-consuming than invasive measurements. They also require less relevant expertise, have no real complications, and lessen patient discomfort.
Market Size Growth Rate:
According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the global non-invasive blood pressure monitors market size was valued at USD YY billion in 2021, it is projected to reach USD YY billion by 2029, with growth at a CAGR of 7% over the forecast period 2022-2029.
Download Free Sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/non-invasive-blood-pressure-monitors-market
Market Drivers:
The alarming rise in the global prevalence of hypertension and cardiovascular diseases, technological advancement, product launches by the market players and the need for timely monitoring is expected to drive the global non-invasive blood pressure monitor market. For instance, On December 10, 2021, Biodisc, a stand-alone, sleekly designed, all-in-one blood pressure monitoring device, will be unveiled at CES 2022 by the Biospectal team. At CES 2022, Biospectal plans to announce the public beta launch of Biospectal OptiBP for iOS, which will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Switzerland, following the public beta launch of OptiBP for Android at CES 2021. Thus, from the above factors, the market is expected to drive in the forecast period.
Market Restraints:
However, non-invasive measures may yield lower accuracy and small systematic differences in numerical results, which may slow the uptake and act as a market barrier.
Market Opportunities
Cuffless blood pressure (BP) measurement holds great promise for reducing the burden of hypertension, the world's most common cause of morbidity and mortality and a precursor to mortality in critical care and after major surgery. Recent technological developments, including the proliferation of smartphones with sensors inside and unobtrusive wearable sensing, have increased the possibility of such monitoring more than ever. These factors have led to increased studies on cuffless BP measurement in the literature and the emergence of devices in the market.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The COVID-19 pandemic has moderately impacted the non-invasive blood pressure monitor market. Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is one of the most prevalent diseases in the general population, especially in middle-aged and older people. Additionally, it appeared to be one of the most prevalent conditions among COVID patients, particularly among those who passed away or were hospitalized. Therefore, there was an increase in the demand for non-invasive blood pressure monitors. In contrast, due to the risk of getting the coronavirus, many patients now avoid going to their neighborhood hospitals and ERs. Hospitals across the country report declining visits for urgent medical needs. However, some professionals believe that rather than fewer patients having them, it is a result of patients delaying or postponing seeking treatment. As a result of the factors above, the market was impacted and is anticipated to improve during the forecast period.
Recent Developments in the Industry:
On May 26, 2021, Biobeat announced the launch of its new wearable and continuous ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) chest-monitoring device. ABPM can serve as a strong indicator of patient health by continuously tracking patient cardiac data in real-world settings outside the doctor's office to provide an accurate, holistic, and unbiased picture of patient health. Biobeat's ABPM solution is currently the only cuffless ABPM application in the world; this solution revolutionizes the logistical workflow of the ABPM test, as each disposable, sterile monitor is delivered directly to the patient's home via courier, retaining patient comfort while enabling the continuation of an uninterrupted daily lifestyle.
On August 31, 2021, Sensifree LTD received a CE certificate for SentiCor-100 in compliance with the new EU MDR. SentiCor-100 is the world's first PPG-based Continuous Non-Invasive Blood Pressure (cNIBP) monitoring device approved for hospital use.
Market Segmentation:
The research analysis shows the global non-invasive blood pressure monitors market. By Device Type, the market is segmented into automated BP monitors, ambulatory BP Monitors, sphygmomanometers and BP transducers. By Technology, the market is segmented into digital and aneroid. By Accessory, the market is segmented into blood pressure cuffs, manometers, valves and tubing and bulbs. By End-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings.
Based on the device type, the automated BP monitors segment are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2022-2029). The segment is beneficial because automated BP monitors are designed with settings for both duration and frequency to improve BP measurements' accuracy and eliminate inter-observer variability. Moreover, the stress tech needs to focus on a patient in a crisis; the automated BP monitor can acquire BP readings which aids in assessing a patient's overall condition. Thus, from the above factors, the market segment accounted for the largest market share in the forecast period.
Based on the end user, the home care setting segment accounted for the largest market share of around XX% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2022-2029). The segment is beneficial because home blood pressure monitoring is an important tool in the clinical management of hypertensive patients. Its main advantages are the ease with which the techniques can be learned, the reproducibility of values, the sensitivity of the measurement, and the availability of normotensive data. Thus, the above factors drive the market segment in the forecast period.
Geographical Classification:
The global non-invasive blood pressure monitors market is segmented into major regions, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.
North America Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Market:
The North American region holds the dominant share of about XX% in 2021. The factors driving market growth in the forecast period are the rising incidence of hypertension, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disease, technological advancement in non-invasive blood pressure monitors, and CE approvals of the products in the region.
Asia Pacific Non-Invasive Blood Pressure Monitors Market:
The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow by showcasing a significant CAGR. The region benefits from inadequate hypertension monitoring practices, particularly in senior population regions such as India, where hypertension causes several deaths each year, as well as a decline in price to make noninvasive blood pressure monitors cost-effective for hospitals, which is expected to favor the noninvasive blood pressure monitors market and awareness of this disease, as well as an improved healthcare structure.
Competitive Analysis:
The non-invasive blood pressure monitors market is highly competitive, with the presence of major players and small emerging players. In the non-invasive blood pressure monitors market, companies, healthcare insurance providers, and hospitals all are emerging at a steady pace with competitive non-invasive blood pressure monitors. Key players compete based on aggressive pricing, features, convenient use, technology upgrades, and marketing strategies. The market players are adopting various key strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, acquisitions, and product launches to expand their presence.
Major Companies:
Some of the major key players in the market are comprising GE Healthcare, SOMNOmedics, Eccosur SA, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Huntleigh Technology Ltd., Mortara Instrument, Schiller Americans Inc., American Diagnostic Corporation and Welch Allyn.
Additional Benefits Post Purchase:
1) Unlimited Analyst support for a period of 1 year.
2) Any query about the scope offered will be addressed within 24- 48 hours.
3) An excel sheet with market numbers will be provided separately.
The Full Report has the below insights:
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market in terms of Market Value (US$) and Y-o-Y Growth Rates (%). It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data (2020-2021), and verifiable projections about market size during the forecast period (2022-2029).
Visualize the composition of the global non-invasive blood pressure monitors market segmentation by device type, technology, accessory, end user and region highlighting the key commercial assets and players.
• By Device Type: Automated BP Monitors, Ambulatory BP Monitors, Sphygmomanometers and BP Transducers
• By Technology: Digital. Aneroid
• By Accessory: Blood Pressure Cuffs, Manometers, Valves and Tubing, Bulbs
• By End user: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home care Settings
• By Region: North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa
Identify commercial opportunities in the non-invasive blood pressure monitors market by analyzing trends and co-development deals.
The report also covers data insights on various industry forces such as porter’s five forces, regulations in each country, technological advancements, PEST analysis, and pricing analysis.
Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of non-invasive blood pressure monitors market -level 4/5 segmentation.
PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study.
Product mapping in excel for the key product of all major market players
The report will provide access to approximately 50+ market data tables, 40+ figures, and close to 180 pages.
About Us:
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to the needs of clients in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed, and food & beverages among others. Our platform has Insights on markets that uncover the latest market research data that are distinct from the competition. With coverage across 10 major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will let individuals and corporates ease of access and custom personalization to research and markets.
Sai Kiran
DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP
+1 877-441-4866
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn