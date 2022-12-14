Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 321,869 in the last 365 days.

Youth raise awareness to World Heritage and Climate Change through storyboards: Results of the Patrimonito Storyboard Competition 2022

After launching the Patrimonito Storyboard Competition this summer, the World Heritage Centre received over 700 submissions from young people featuring solutions to the impacts of climate change on World Heritage sites.

Climate change is the defining issue of our time and amongst the greatest threats facing cultural and natural heritage today. Involving the youth is essential to finding smart solutions and building a community to tackle challenges of the upcoming decades. Providing young people with an opportunity to use their creative and problem-solving skills to raise awareness about World Heritage and Climate Change, the “Patrimonito's World Heritage Adventures” Storyboard Competition was launched on the 29th of July, 2022 by the World Heritage Centre.

The World Heritage Centre received a total of 710 storyboards from 47 State Parties. The top 5 countries with the most submissions were 1) China (261 submissions), 2) Qatar (70 submissions), 3) Oman (39 submissions), 4) Malaysia (29 submissions) and 5) Serbia (28 submissions). The average age of participants was 14 years old, and the storyboards were submitted independently or through schools, Ministries of Education and National Commissions for UNESCO.

The winning storyboard was selected by an independent jury composed of heritage specialists, on November 30th 2022. The evaluation was based on drawing skills, originality of the story, knowledge of World Heritage site, relevance of the problem presented regarding climate change and viability of the chosen solution.

2nd Place

Liu Boyou

16 years old, from China
World Heritage sites featured:
Cultural Landscape of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces in China
School: Tsinghua University High School

Storyboard created by Liu Boyou for the Patrimonito Storyboard Competition 2022 © UNESCO | Liu Boyou, China

3rd place

Da’as Lamar

16 years old, from Qatar
World Heritage sites featured:
Petra in Jordan
School: Al-Ebb Secondary School

Storyboard created by Da’as Lamar for the Patrimonito Storyboard Competition 2022 © UNESCO | Da’as Lamar, Qatar

The World Heritage Centre gratefully acknowledges all the young people from around the world who participated in the Storyborad Contest and commends them for their commitment to the protection, preservation and promotion of World Heritage.

You just read:

Youth raise awareness to World Heritage and Climate Change through storyboards: Results of the Patrimonito Storyboard Competition 2022

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.