Youth raise awareness to World Heritage and Climate Change through storyboards: Results of the Patrimonito Storyboard Competition 2022

After launching the Patrimonito Storyboard Competition this summer, the World Heritage Centre received over 700 submissions from young people featuring solutions to the impacts of climate change on World Heritage sites.

Climate change is the defining issue of our time and amongst the greatest threats facing cultural and natural heritage today. Involving the youth is essential to finding smart solutions and building a community to tackle challenges of the upcoming decades. Providing young people with an opportunity to use their creative and problem-solving skills to raise awareness about World Heritage and Climate Change, the “Patrimonito's World Heritage Adventures” Storyboard Competition was launched on the 29th of July, 2022 by the World Heritage Centre.

The World Heritage Centre received a total of 710 storyboards from 47 State Parties. The top 5 countries with the most submissions were 1) China (261 submissions), 2) Qatar (70 submissions), 3) Oman (39 submissions), 4) Malaysia (29 submissions) and 5) Serbia (28 submissions). The average age of participants was 14 years old, and the storyboards were submitted independently or through schools, Ministries of Education and National Commissions for UNESCO.

The winning storyboard was selected by an independent jury composed of heritage specialists, on November 30th 2022. The evaluation was based on drawing skills, originality of the story, knowledge of World Heritage site, relevance of the problem presented regarding climate change and viability of the chosen solution.

2nd Place Liu Boyou 16 years old, from China

World Heritage sites featured:

Cultural Landscape of Honghe Hani Rice Terraces in China

School: Tsinghua University High School Storyboard created by Liu Boyou for the Patrimonito Storyboard Competition 2022 © UNESCO | Liu Boyou, China 3rd place Da’as Lamar 16 years old, from Qatar

World Heritage sites featured:

Petra in Jordan

School: Al-Ebb Secondary School Storyboard created by Da’as Lamar for the Patrimonito Storyboard Competition 2022 © UNESCO | Da’as Lamar, Qatar