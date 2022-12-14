Suralink Named One of Utah's Best Companies to Work For 2022 by Utah Business for Second Straight Year

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Suralink, the leader in PBC request list and document workflow management software for accountants, announced it has been named one of Utah's Best Companies to Work For by Utah Business for the second straight year.

This award recognizes organizations deemed the "best place to work" by their own employees. Using a rigorous vetting process, employees fill out anonymous surveys, ranking companies on a number of factors including flexibility, pay equity, vacation time, management, and more.

Responses revealed that Suralink employees value a transparent management team and culture, the ability to balance personal and work obligations, and a positive and inclusive culture.

"Winning this award for two consecutive years is truly an honor," says Alex Terry, CEO of Suralink. "We believe happy, fulfilled employees are the key to success in all areas of our business. There's a direct link between the happiness of our employees and their ability to build and service our award-winning software. Knowing that our employees want to work at Suralink validates the strategy and direction of our company."

About Suralink

Suralink is the leader in request list management and approval workflow, helping businesses simplify the document workflow process while improving the client experience. The company's cloud-based application integrates a dynamic request list and assignment workflow solution with a secure file hosting platform to serve as a single location for client interaction.

Suralink works with more than 850 tax, advisory, and audit accounting clients, as well as legal services, security consulting, financial services, and banking companies worldwide. Its technology, combined with its industry expertise, helps ensure simplicity, transparency, and accountability throughout the document workflow process.

About Utah Business

Utah Business provides award-winning, in-depth journalism on the tech and entrepreneurial businesses at the forefront of our nation's economy. Our print and digital publications reach millions of executives across the state and our live and in-person events provide deep-dive access into the industries shaping our future.

