Kratos Receives Initial $30 Million Funding on Potential $250 Million C5ISR Single Award Production Program

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that it has received the initial $30 million in funding on a potential $250 million Command, Control, Communication, Computing, Combat System Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) program. The new contract is single award to Kratos. Kratos is a technology company in the National Security market and a leading provider of systems, subsystems, components and solutions for mission critical programs, including in the unmanned aerial drone, hypersonic, space, satellite communication, propulsion system, cyber warfare and microwave electronic areas. Work under this new program award will be performed at secure Kratos engineering and manufacturing facilities. Due to competitive, security and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to this program award.

Yonah Adelman, President of Kratos Microwave Electronic Division (KMED), said, “Our entire division has been working for an extended period to be successful on this competitive new program opportunity, now the largest single program award in KMED’s history. As we end 2022 and begin 2023, KMED has a record backlog of approximately 2X Revenue, we are in pursuit of additional new program opportunities, and we are positioned for sustained future organic growth.”

Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos, said, “Yonah and his team’s success on this new, mission critical, National Security related program opportunity is representative of Kratos’ successful strategy of providing leading edge disruptive technology products and systems to our customers at an affordable cost. Kratos is positioned for additional expected new program awards in the microwave, hypersonic, satellite communication, propulsion system, drone and other areas.”

