DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. Partners with Legacy Auto Credit Launching Vehicle Subscriptions in Canada

/EIN News/ -- Legacy Auto Credit, headquartered in Ontario, Canada partners with DriveItAway to launch an app-based subscription to ownership program in Canada



“We are proud to welcome Legacy Auto Credit as a key partner for DriveItAway’s unique subscription to ownership platform to expand our service into Canada” John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO, DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

PHILADELPHIA and Ontario, Canada, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (“ DriveItAway ”), (OTC Marketplace: DWAY), an industry leader in automotive industry new mobility platforms with its unique subscription to purchase technology, is excited to announce its partnership with Legacy Auto Credit , specialists in helping people who are credit challenged drive a new or used vehicle, based in Ontario, Canada.

“For decades Legacy Auto Credit has helped those who are credit challenged to acquire a new or used vehicle. We are proud to welcome them as a key partner for DriveItAway’s unique subscription to ownership platform to expand our service into Canada, enabling more clients to drive his/her vehicle of choice,” says John F. Possumato, Founder and CEO of DriveItAway. “This marks a milestone for DriveItAway, as we now, for the first time, expand our platform outside of the United States with a premier partner experienced in helping people transform their lives by improving credit scores.”

The unique turnkey DriveItAway consumer app and platform was created for car dealers and finance organizations to enable all consumers, regardless of credit score or cash down payment, to drive and then buy the vehicle of his/her choice. The DriveItAway platform is also perfectly suited for curious, but hesitant, potential EV buyers, as, by design, it spreads out the upfront purchase cost of the vehicle while driving on a subscription. It serves as an “unlimited test drive” with no long-term financial obligation for the driver, but with the option to purchase available at any time with most of the “pay as you go” money paid applied towards the purchase price.

“We are very excited to partner with DriveItAway and be the organization that opens up the subscription to ownership platform in Canada,” said Wayne Henhoeffer, General Manager of Legacy Auto Credit. “We see great potential in market acceptance and look forward to scaling this service rapidly to help our subprime clients, first in our greater Ontario market, and then expanding throughout Canada.”

Legacy Auto Credit works with people who have experienced financial difficulties which limit them from being approved for a vehicle loan. Legacy specializes in helping people who are struggling to get auto credit for a new or used vehicle. Legacy’s “Credit Helpers” program provides debt solutions and credit-rebuilding tools to help reduce debt and improve credit scores.

About DriveItAway Holdings. Inc.

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. is the first national dealer-focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription. DriveItAway provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions-driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages, and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new electric vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative. For further information, please see www.driveitaway.com .

About Legacy Auto Credit

Legacy Auto Credit is a dealership that provides in-house leasing and financing vehicle options to customers struggling with credit and debt. Legacy Auto Credit was founded on the idea that people that enter a bankruptcy need a reliable vehicle and shouldn’t have to pay excessive interest rates if they have been honest but unfortunate. Their focus is to create long-term customers by respecting their situation and helping them obtain a vehicle in order to rebuild their credit to eventually qualify for prime rate financing.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect our good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. We caution investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

DriveItAway Contact Information:

John F. Possumato

CEO

john@driveitaway.com