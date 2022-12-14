Tom Ferry's Roadmap Tour for Market Leading Agents Kicks Off January 11, 2023

Real Estate's #1 Coach is motivated to help agents thrive, despite current market challenges

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With conditions in the real estate market continuing to intensify, Real Estate's #1 Coach is launching a new 24-city real estate seminar tour across the U.S. aimed at helping leading agents grow their businesses. Tom Ferry's Roadmap Tour is a one-day event where agents will learn proven strategies for thriving in today's market, gain access to exclusive data points in their local areas, and hear from agents in the top 1-3% percent of their MLSs about the marketing that is working to attract buyers and sellers right now.

"Anytime our industry is challenged, I become even more determined to help agents succeed," Ferry says. "I can't wait to get out there to show agents that they can still grow, even when facing higher interest rates and fewer projected sales."

At each Roadmap Tour stop, Tom Ferry and his team will also be joined by David Childers, the President of Keeping Current Matters, and one of the leading authorities on real estate data, both local and national. As Ferry says, "David's job is to make you the most interesting person in the room by using real numbers to tell a story."

Ferry International is known for hosting some of the largest and most highly rated conferences, seminars for real estate, and events in the country, such as Success Summit, Sales & Marketing Edge, and BluePrint. But unlike those others, Tom Ferry's Roadmap Tour is geared exclusively towards experienced agents looking to further scale their businesses and expand their market share.

"This event isn't for everyone," Ferry says. "This is for enterprising agents at the top of their MLS who are looking to use this down market as an opportunity to speed past the competition and help their communities on a larger scale."

Tom Ferry's Roadmap will feature:

• Exclusive local market data from Keeping Current Matters

• Advice from top agents whose marketing is beating the competition today

• Three tactics to put your brand front and center

• Real estate lead generation strategies to drive more traffic with less effort

• Direct, never-before-heard content from Tom Ferry

All attendees will receive 15 "lead generation playbooks" from real, high-producing agents, each concentrating on a different real estate lead source, such as geo farming, database nurturing, YouTube, and Instagram reels for real estate agents. Ferry and his team tracked the performance and tactics of hundreds of agents and narrowed them down to the most effective strategies for generating real estate leads. These are practical, step-by-step handbooks for how to attract new, ready clients.

Uncharacteristic of Tom Ferry real estate events, seating for Roadmap will be limited, and qualified agents are encouraged to book their tickets as soon as possible in the location nearest to them.

The tour kicks off January 11 in Los Angeles and begins making its way east from there. Those looking to learn more should visit Tom Ferry's Roadmap Tour page.

