Raft Named a SEAL Sustainability Award Representative in the Environmental Initiatives Category

-Raft’s integration with Pledge.io propels initiative to first SEAL Sustainability Award recognition-

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raft , the intelligent freight command center for freight forwarders (formerly known as Vector.ai), today announced their win of a SEAL Sustainability Environmental Initiatives award . The company was recognized for its integration with Pledge.io (Pledge), a sustainability platform that helps logistics service providers measure, analyze and offset their supply chain’s environmental impact.



"Carbon accounting is a fast-growing pain point in the global supply chain. Our integration with Pledge helps forwarders achieve their emissions tracking and offsetting goals," said James Coombes, CEO of Raft. “Raft customers can now completely track shipment emissions, both at the aggregate level and for every completed leg of the journey by leveraging the Pledge tool.”

The integration with Pledge enables Raft’s forwarding customers to make more carbon conscious and efficient decisions at the booking stage while also reporting the full carbon footprint at a shipment level— attributing direct impact to specific SKUs.

"Delivering transparency and emissions visibility is essential for forwarders looking to make more carbon conscious decisions," added Coombes. "By integrating with Pledge, Raft provides customers with automated workflows that help understand, triage and act on incoming emissions and shipment data. In turn operators save countless hours chasing information, and forwarders can make more informed decisions about their environmental impact and their customers."

The SEAL Sustainability Environmental Initiatives Award recognizes initiatives that move the needle on environmental progress and demonstrate leadership and commitment to a sustainable future. This is Raft's first SEAL Sustainability Award recognition.

For a complete list of 2022 winners, visit https://sealawards.com/sustainability-award-2022/

About Raft

Raft is an intelligent platform for freight forwarders and was recently featured as a leading ‘enabler’ for freight forwarding by Menlo Ventures. From bookings to accounts payable, the solution aims to fully automate workflows within the shipment lifecycle. Trusted by some of the world’s largest multinational freight forwarders, the Raft platform handles over 1.3 million transactions per month and is deployed to thousands of users in over 20 countries across Europe, Asia, Australasia, and the USA.

