Vida Capital Rebrands to Obra Capital

The Company’s rebranding signifies an important milestone for the firm. The name change follows Obra’s numerous additions to their leadership team, adding seasoned professionals well-versed in crafting alternative asset management solutions. In addition, the change recognizes the firm’s continued dedication in generating uncorrelated returns for investors while managing downside risks and focusing on long-term results.

“Our business has evolved dramatically in recent years, including an expansion of the asset management solutions we offer, enhancements to our in-depth cross-asset approach and considerable additions to our leadership and management teams,” said Blair Wallace, President & Chief Executive Officer. “With our diversified scope of in-house capabilities, we can more deeply engage with a range of global investors and customize opportunities and capital solutions that fit their mandates and risk profiles. We are focused on measuring risk versus reward, working to protect investment principal while structuring investments for asymmetric returns, and offering strategies that we believe meet the targeted objectives of our sophisticated investors.”

“While we are proud of our history, the transition to Obra is an important step in a new and exciting chapter for our Company,” Mr. Wallace continued. “We’re excited to unveil updated branding that more accurately reflects the company we’ve become.”

Obra, a vertically integrated firm with a specialized approach to alternative investing, provides a range of products that vary in objectives allowing for unique investment solutions designed to address each investor’s needs. Obra continues to be a leader in longevity investing, focusing on life settlements, life-contingent asset-backed loans, life-contingent structured settlements, and annuities. The firm has evolved to cover three additional core strategies:

Insurance Special Situations: Obra’s insurance strategies are developed to achieve uncorrelated asymmetric and differentiated risk-adjusted returns by providing customized, solution-based capital and sophisticated structuring to finance and insurance-related opportunities that exhibit quantifiable and management risks.





For more information about Obra and to view the new Obra branding, please visit www.obra.com.

About Obra Capital

Obra Capital, Inc. is an investment firm specializing in insurance special situations, structured credit, asset-based finance, and longevity with $3.9 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to generate long term value and attractive returns for investors across closed-end and open-end funds. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Obra provides differentiated investment opportunities and capital solutions for investors globally.

