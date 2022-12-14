Selecta Biosciences Announces Next Generation IgA Protease Clinical Candidate Selection for IgA Nephropathy Program

/EIN News/ -- – IgA protease candidate in combination with ImmTOR further enhances pipeline –



– Novel mechanism of action of IgA protease has the potential to address the underlying kidney pathophysiology of IgA nephropathy –

WATERTOWN, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB), a biotechnology company leveraging its clinically validated ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies for autoimmune diseases and gene therapies, today announced the selection of a next generation Immunoglobulin A (IgA) protease from IGAN Biosciences for its IgA nephropathy (IgAN) program.

IgAN is an autoimmune disease that is a leading cause of chronic kidney disease and renal failure. IgAN is a disease with significant unmet medical need characterized by the deposition of the protein IgA inside the filters (glomeruli) in the kidney which may lead to blood (hematuria) and protein (proteinuria) being present in urine, inflammatory tissue damage and progressive renal failure.

“In preclinical studies, IgA protease has been observed to remove injurious IgA from the kidney and improve markers of renal dysfunction, hallmarks of IgAN,” said Carsten Brunn, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Selecta. “However, development of enzymes derived from common human pathogens have been stifled by immunogenicity that results in the formation of anti-drug antibodies (ADAs). To address this major hurdle, we worked closely with IGAN Biosciences to identify a new class of IgA protease from a commensal bacteria with a lower level of baseline ADAs. By combining ImmTOR with this next generation IgA protease candidate, we believe our novel approach has the potential to mitigate the formation of new ADAs and address the underlying pathophysiology of the disease. We believe the results observed in clinical trials of our Phase 3 product candidate, SEL-212, provide proof-of-concept for this approach, and we look forward to building on our learnings to expand the potential use of ImmTOR for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.”

The selection of the IgA protease candidate triggers the payment of $1.6 million to IGAN Biosciences.

About Selecta Biosciences, Inc.

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) is a clinical stage biotechnology company leveraging its ImmTOR™ platform to develop tolerogenic therapies that selectively mitigate unwanted immune responses. With a proven ability to induce tolerance to highly immunogenic proteins, ImmTOR has the potential to amplify the efficacy of biologic therapies, including redosing of life-saving gene therapies, as well as restore the body’s natural self-tolerance in autoimmune diseases. Selecta has several proprietary and partnered programs in its pipeline focused on enzyme therapies, gene therapies, and autoimmune diseases. Selecta Biosciences is headquartered in the Greater Boston area. For more information, please visit www.selectabio.com.

Selecta Forward-Looking Statements

