PaxMedica, Inc. Launches Updated Corporate Website at PaxMedica.com

Tarrytown, NY, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- PaxMedica, Inc. (Nasdaq: PXMD), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of novel anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, today announced that the Company has launched a newly updated corporate website at www.paxmedica.com .

Howard Weisman, Chief Executive Officer of PaxMedica, commented, “Our new website underscores our ongoing commitment to develop therapeutic advancements to treat core symptoms of autism and other potentially related disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The refreshed site represents the first step in providing a more robust platform for sharing information with our stakeholders, including families and investors, who are interested in our research.”

The new website provides easy access to essential information and other features while offering a more comprehensive understanding of PaxMedica’s focus on developing treatments for disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms such as Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”). Key features of the refreshed website include an updated design and a more engaging interface, as well as better segmentation of the key subjects and sections.

About PaxMedica

PaxMedica is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies (“APT”) for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms, ranging from neurodevelopmental disorders, including Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), to Myalgic Encephalomyelitis/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome (“ME/CFS”), a debilitating physical and cognitive disorder believed to be viral in origin and now with rising incidence globally due to the long term effects of SARS-CoV-2 (“COVID-19”). One of PaxMedica’s primary points of focus is the development and testing of its lead program, PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin, in the treatment of ASD and the advancement of the clinical understanding of using that agent against other disorders such as ME/CFS and Long COVID-19 Syndrome, a clinical diagnosis in individuals who have been previously infected with COVID-19. For more information, please visit: www.paxmedica.com

