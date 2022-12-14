MKS Presents Long-Term Strategy and Financial Outlook at 2022 Analyst Day Event

Greater Scale, Broader Capabilities to Deliver Foundational Solutions for a Connected World

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of enabling technologies that transform our world, announced that it will share its long-term strategy and financial outlook today at its 2022 Analyst Day. The event is being hosted in Boston and via webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time today.



John T.C. Lee, President and Chief Executive Officer, Seth H. Bagshaw, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, and other business leaders will share the Company’s vision and strategy to capitalize on strong secular growth opportunities to further expand its position as a foundational enabler of the advanced electronic devices that power our digital world. Presentations will cover key business areas including:

Semiconductor, where MKS’ critical subsystems touch nearly every key process in chip manufacturing, driving projected continued long-term industry outperformance in the Wafer Fabrication Equipment (WFE) market;

Electronics & Packaging, where MKS’ addition of Atotech’s proprietary chemistries to its technology portfolio uniquely positions the Company to Optimize the InterconnectSM, where the core building blocks of electronic devices are integrated and connected; and,

Specialty Industrial, where MKS leverages its broad domain expertise across vacuum, photonics and chemistry to deliver innovative products and solutions across a wide variety of attractive end markets.



“MKS has evolved into a foundational enabler of the technology applications that we rely on every day,” said Mr. Lee. “Today we bring greater scale, broader technology capabilities and deep collaboration across the semiconductor and electronics ecosystem to address the most critical challenges in creating next generation electronic devices. Looking ahead, we are well-positioned to serve a significantly larger addressable market, supported by strong secular growth opportunities, a more resilient business model and a track record of profitable growth and cash generation.”

A live webcast will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and will be accessible from the Company’s website at https://investor.mks.com/events-and-presentations, where participants will be able to register and receive log-in details. We encourage participants to register and log in at least 15 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure a timely connection. An archived webcast of the presentations will be available approximately one hour following the completion of the event at https://investor.mks.com/events-and-presentations.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments enables technologies that transform our world. We deliver foundational technology solutions to leading edge semiconductor manufacturing, advanced electronics and specialty industrial applications. We apply our broad science and engineering capabilities to create instruments, subsystems, systems, process control solutions and specialty chemicals technology that improve process performance, optimize productivity and enable unique innovations for many of the world’s leading technology and industrial companies. Our solutions are critical to addressing the challenges of miniaturization and complexity in advanced device manufacturing by enabling increased power, speed and feature enhancement for optimized connectivity. Our solutions are also critical to addressing ever-increasing performance requirements across a wide array of specialty industrial applications. Additional information can be found at www.mks.com.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 regarding the future financial performance, business prospects and growth of MKS Instruments, Inc. ("MKS" or the "Company"). These statements are only predictions based on current assumptions and expectations. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words "will," "projects," "intends," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates," "forecasts," "continues" and similar expressions) should be considered to be forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Among the important factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are the need to generate sufficient cash flows to service and repay the substantial indebtedness MKS has incurred in connection with the acquisition of Atotech, the terms of the existing term loans under which MKS incurred such debt, MKS' entry into the chemicals technology business through its acquisition of Atotech, in which MKS does not have experience and which may expose MKS to significant additional liabilities, the risk of litigation relating to the Atotech acquisition, the risk that disruption from the Atotech acquisition materially and adversely affects MKS' businesses and operations, MKS' ability to realize the anticipated synergies, cost savings and other benefits of the Atotech acquisition, competition from larger, more advanced or more established companies in MKS' markets, MKS' ability to successfully grow its business and the businesses of Atotech, which MKS acquired in August 2022, and Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., which MKS acquired in February 2019, and financial risks associated with those and potential future acquisitions, including goodwill and intangible asset impairments, potential adverse reactions or changes to business relationships resulting from the completion of the Atotech acquisition, manufacturing and sourcing risks, including those associated with limited and sole source suppliers and the impact and duration of supply chain disruptions and component shortages, and changes in global demand and the impact of COVID-19 or any other pandemic with respect to such disruptions, shortages and increases, risks associated with doing business internationally, including trade compliance, regulatory restrictions on MKS' products or components and unfavorable currency exchange and tax rate fluctuations, which risks become more significant as MKS grows its business internationally and in China specifically, conditions affecting the markets in which MKS operates, including fluctuations in capital spending in the semiconductor industry and other advanced manufacturing markets, and fluctuations in sales to MKS' major customers or disruptions or delays from third-party service providers upon which our operations may rely, the ability to anticipate and meet customer demand, the challenges, risks and costs involved with integrating or transitioning local and international operations of the companies MKS has acquired, risks associated with the attraction and retention of key personnel, potential fluctuations in quarterly results, dependence on new product development, rapid technological and market change, acquisition strategy, volatility of stock price, risks associated with chemical manufacturing and environmental regulation compliance, risks related to MKS' products resulting from defects, which would increase MKS' costs and seriously harm the business, financial condition, operating results and customer relationships, financial and legal risk management, risks related to cybersecurity and data privacy threats and the challenges associated with intellectual property protection, and the other factors described in MKS’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. MKS is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaim any obligation to, update or alter these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this press release.

Investor Relations Contact :

David Ryzhik

Vice President, Investor Relations

Telephone: 978.557.5180

Email: david.ryzhik@mksinst.com

Press Relations:

Bill Casey

Senior Director, Marketing Communications

Telephone: 630.995.6384

Email: bill.casey@mksinst.com

Tom Davies / Jeremy Fielding

Kekst CNC

Emails: tom.davies@kekstcnc.com / jeremy.fielding@kekstcnc.com