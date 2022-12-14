LiTime Launches 12V 100Ah Smart LiFePO4 Lithium Battery with Industry-First OTCB Tech

/EIN News/ -- SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiTime, an industry-leading provider of LiFePO4 lithium batteries & energy storage solutions, announced that their 12V 100Ah Smart LiFePO4 Battery will be available on December 14th, along with an official rebranding announcement on changing their name from "Ampere Time" to "LiTime". With industry-first OTCB tech, the flexibility of series and parallel connections, and the low-temperature cutoff charging feature rolled into one, LiTime debuted this Smart lithium battery for only $479.99, boasting it to be the best value Smart LiFePO4 lithium battery on the market.

LiTime 12V 100Ah Smart Battery at a Glance

The 12V 100Ah Smart battery is an all-in-one LiFePO4 battery specifically designed for home solar energy storage, trolling motors, RVs, and more off-grid applications. The battery possesses huge advantages over high energy density, and superior charging & discharging performance. It's green, safe, maintenance-free, and delivers 4000+ deep cycle life to ensure a 10-year lifespan.

In addition, the unique OTCB (one-touch control battery) tech provides an interactive, app-free, and easy-to-use one-touch button with functions of turn-on/off, sleep mode activation, and low-temp force charging. Also, it’s one of the rare LiFePO4 lithium batteries that support both series and parallel connections on the market, so users can have more flexibility to customize power banks of different capacities. The low-temperature cutoff charging feature adds extra protection over the battery under freezing temperatures for a longer lifespan while allowing users to force charging for emergency use.





LiTime Rebranding Strategy

Along with the new product launch, LiTime also made public their rebranding announcement on changing the brand name from "Ampere time" to "LiTime", and the website to www.LiTime.com. Together, they’ll carry a rebranding sale from December 14th to 28th, offering the best discounts and an extra 180-day warranty extension over their 5-year warranty guarantee.

About LiTime (aka Ampere Time)

LiTime is a technology company that focuses on developing sustainable energy products and solutions to provide people with one-stop energy solutions from power generation to conversion and storage. LiTime is dedicated to driving a sustainable future and helping people optimize energy usage and storage.

