Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market to Reach USD 826.47 Mn, Registering a CAGR of 18.40% Between 2022-2029
Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market was valued at USD 214.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 826.47 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 18.40% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. Retail and Logistics are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period owing to the rise in presence of e-commerce players and omnichannel retailers worldwide. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.
In the recent years, the semi-autonomous and autonomous robots are being highly deployed due to the rise in demand for food chain, courier, and other businesses. These robots are considered beneficial for numerous industries, such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare as these offer efficient and inexpensive delivery.
Autonomous delivery robots are electric powered motorized vehicles which are designed and programmed for delivering the packages, food and couriers to the customers within a definite radius without or very little human intervention. They are intelligent machine capable of performing the delivery tasks. Latest technologies such as internet of things and artificial intelligence has made this possible for customers to receive the delivery package or items from autonomous robots.
Drivers
Rise in Retail Industry
The rise in retail industry across the globe increasing the number of deliveries of various shipments, couriers, and consumer products without the involvement of a delivery person is one of the major factors driving the growth of semi-autonomous delivery robots market.
Integration of various technologies
The increase in demand for these robots as they offer GPS, and onboard connectivity, among other guiding technology such as lidar technology accelerate the market growth. Lidar technology enable them to travel on roads and sidewalks without a requirement of on-site delivery staff.
Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market: Competitive Analysis
Major vendors in the Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots market are growing investment in research activities. With this strategy, they are gaining capability to offer advanced products to the end-users.
The study encompasses profiles of major companies operating in the Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market. Key players profiled in the report includes: Starship Technologies (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Savioke (US), Amazon Robotics LLC (US), Robby (US), Boston Dynamics (US), Robomart (India), Eliport (India), Welcome AI (US), Piaggio Fast Forward (US), TeleRetail (US) , KINE Robot Solutions Oy. (Finland), and Kiwibot (US), among others.
Recent Developments
Starship Technologies joined hands with Save Mart Companies to launch an on-demand grocery delivery service in September’2020.
JD acquired a controlling stake in Kuayue Express Group, China-based express transport company in August’2020. JD Logistics will work with Kuayue Express as a front-runner in the limited-time express service which is essential for same- and next-day delivery of JD.com.
Country-level Break-up includes:
• North America (U.S. and Canada)
• Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
• Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
• Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
• Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
North America dominates the semi-autonomous delivery robots market because of the large number of start-ups and manufacturers working towards the development of autonomous delivery robots within the region.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the high demand for delivery robots in the retail industry in the region.
Global Semi-Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Scope and Market Size
The semi-autonomous delivery robots market is segmented on the basis of component, load carrying capacity, type, number of wheels, and verticals. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meager growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Component
Hardware
Software
Services
Load Carrying Capacity
Up To 10kgs
10.01 - 50kgs
More Than 50kgs
Type
Semi-Autonomous Robots
Semi-Autonomous Robots
Number of Wheels
3 Wheels
4 Wheels
6 Wheels
Verticals
Hospitality
Retail
Logistics
Healthcare
Restaurants
Hotels
Others
