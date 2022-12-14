Contrast Media Injectors Market Expected to Grow at 7.75% CAGR and would rocket up to USD 2.50 Bn by 2029
Contrast Media Injectors Market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and end-userPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Bridge Market Research completed a qualitative study titled "Contrast Media Injectors Market" with 100+ market data tables, pie charts, graphs, and figures spread across Pages and an easy-to-grasp full analysis. The most up-to-date technology was used in conjunction with expert industry knowledge and practical, effective, and innovative solutions to develop this Contrast Media Injectors report. Market penetration-increasing tactics such as new product releases, geographical expansion, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions are discussed. This study of the Contrast Media Injectors market focuses on numerous submarkets that are anticipated to grow rapidly in terms of revenue throughout the study's approximate forecast time frame. The report's research, analysis, and insights give you a clear picture of the market from which to make informed business decisions.
Rising number of research and development proficiencies is bringing in innovations in the media injector systems. Increasing number of scientists and researchers conducting their research studies pertaining to the tissue analysis has widened the scope of growth for the market. “Injector Systems” dominates the product segment of the contrast media injectors market owing to the increasing development and launch of new vaccines and a robust pipeline and increasing personal disposable income.
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the contrast media injectors market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 7.75% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 1.40 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 2.50 billion by 2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.
Segmentation:
The contrast media injectors market is segmented on the basis of type, product, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Single Head
Dual-Head
Syringeless Injectors
On the basis of type, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into single head, dual-head and syringeless injectors.
Product
Injector Systems
Consumables
Based on product, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into injector systems and consumables Injector systems have been further segmented into CT injector systems, MRI injector systems and angiography injector systems. Consumables have been further segmented into injector heads, syringes, tubing, other consumables and accessories.
Application
Radiology
Interventional Cardiology
Interventional Radiology
Based on application, the contrast media injectors market is segmented into radiology, interventional cardiology and interventional radiology.
End-user
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
Diagnostics Centres
The contrast media injectors market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres and diagnostics centres.
Key Market Players:
Some of the major players operating in the contrast media injectors market are Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Sanofi (France), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (Germany), Bracco Imaging S.p.A. (Italy), Guerbet (France), Medtron AG (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), ulrich medical (Germany), GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY (US), VIVID IMAGING (US), Sino Medical Sciences Technology Inc. (China), AngioDynamics (US), APOLLO RT Co. Ltd (US), Nemoto (Japan), Messe Düsseldorf GmbH (Germany), Hilin Life Products, Inc. (US), Jodas Expoim (India), Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc (US), Magnus Health (US), TAEJOON PHARM (South Korea) and Spago Nanomedical AB (Sweden) among others.
