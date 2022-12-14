Rudra Tours: Conveyance Services For All Types Of Trips
Rudra Tours: Conveyance Services For All Types Of TripsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudra Tours, a leading provider of conveyance services, announced today that it is expanding its operations to include tours of different cities across India. With its vast experience in providing tours and transportation services, Rudra Tours is well-equipped to handle the needs of its customers. The company's expansion into different cities will allow it to provide better services to its customers and provide them with a wider range of options. The new services will also include EMI facilities for vacations. This will help passengers plan their trips better and make the most of their time. Rudra Tours is committed to providing the best possible experience to its customers and is always looking for ways to improve its services. The expansion into different cities is just one of the many ways in which the company is striving to provide the best possible service to its customers.
About Owner-
Sachin Bakshi, originally from Nagpur, started this venture at Aundh Pune with the aim to provide cabs and tour packages in and around Pune.
Today Rudra Tours works on multiple platforms for your convenience and luxury. Their tie-ups with more than 200 hotel chains and resorts across India guarantees the satisfactory accommodation of your choice. The 130-plus cab and bus operators ensure your travel and transport is easy and without fuss.What All need to done is inform them, land in Pune, and leave the rest to Sachin's team.
Rudra Tours' bouquet includes all services related to tours and travel, including Outstation Cab Service, Local Cab Rental, Customised tour Holidays Packages, Bus Booking, etc.
Over the last four years, Rudra Tours has built more than 2000 happy clients who are now a part of an extended family. They work round the clock with smiling faces to make your trip or an errand a grand success.
