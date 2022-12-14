Methanol Market Registering 4.47% CAGR and Expected USD 41.43 Bn by Forecast 2029
Methanol, also known as methyl alcohol, wood spirit, or wood alcohol, is the most basic member of the alcohol family of chemical molecules.PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over recent years, clean fuels have gained a lot of traction. For environmental reasons, the usage of low-emission fuels has risen dramatically. During the assessment period, the use of methanol as a component in clean fuels might be a major development driver for the global methanol market. Methanol Market also known as methyl alcohol, wood spirit, or wood alcohol, is the most basic member of the alcohol family of chemical molecules. Methanol is now made by mixing carbon monoxide gas with hydrogen directly in the presence of a catalyst. Traditionally, it was made by distilling wood in a harmful manner.
Global Methanol Market was valued at USD 29.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 41.43 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 4.47% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.
Recent Development
In March 2021, Fairway Methanol LLC, which was formed through a 50-50 partnership between Mitsui & Co., Ltd and Mitsui & Co., Ltd, has decided to expand its facilities in order to increase methanol production (up to 130,000 tonnes per year) by purchasing and effectively utilising CO2 emitted from nearby plants (up to 180,000 tonnes per year).
In July 2021, Methanex Corporation and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) announced that they have reached an agreement on Key Commercial Terms for the purchase and sale of an equity holding in Methanex's Waterfront Shipping (WFS) subsidiary and the formation of a strategic partnership. For USD145 million, MOL will purchase a 40% minority stake in WFS. WFS will continue to operate as a significant component of Methanex's worldwide supply chain capabilities, with Methanex holding the remaining 60% majority stake.
Get the PDF Sample Copy (Including FULL TOC, Graphs and Tables) of this report: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-methanol-market
Some of the major players operating in the Methanol market are:
Methanex Corporation (Canada)
Proman (Switzerland)
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (China)
ZPCIR (Iran)
Celanese Corporation (Texas)
BASF SE (Germany)
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia)
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Inc. (Japan)
Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (Japan)
LyondellBasell Industries B.V. (U.S)
OCI N.V. (Netherlands)
Metafrax Group (Russia)
SIPCHEM Company (Saudi Arabia)
Global Methanol Market Scope
The methanol market is segmented on the basis of type, derivatives, sub- derivatives and end-use industry. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
Natural Gas
Coal
Derivatives
Formaldehyde
Acetic Acid
MTBE
MMA
Gasoline Blending, Biodiesel
DME
TAME
DMT
MTO/MTP
Sub-Derivatives
Gasoline additives
Olefins
UF/PF resins
VAM, Polyacetals
MDI
PTA
Acetate Esters
Acetic anhydride
Fuels
End-Use Industry
Construction
Automotive
Electrical & Electronics
Pharmaceuticals
Packaging
Paints and Coatings
Agriculture
To access the Full Report, Click Here: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-methanol-market
Opportunities
Expansion of Production Capabilities and Inclination towards Low-emission Fuels
Furthermore, key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their production capabilities to meet growing market demand and extend profitable opportunities to the market players from 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the increased interest in low-emission fuels will further expand the future growth of the methanol market.
Restraints/Challenges
Growing Use of Ethanol as an Alternative
For many years, alcohol-based fuels have been employed in automobile applications. Alcohols are hydrocarbon fuels that emit fewer pollutants than other fuels. Ethanol and methanol are two forms of alcohols that are utilized as fuels. Methanol is more dangerous to handle than ethanol because of its strong corrosiveness when it comes into touch with metals and requires an entirely new fuel delivery system. Ethanol is less harmful chemically than methanol and has a higher energy density per gallon. It has around 75% of the energy of gasoline per gallon, compared to 67% for methanol. Ethanol has a higher energy density than methanol while remaining a liquid, making it a viable option. The increased use for ethanol will further hamper the demand for methanol. As a result, this factor is projected to restrain the overall market's growth.
Requirement of Huge Capital
The availability and cost of raw materials, such as coal and natural gas, as well as freight costs, capital expenses, and government laws, all influence the cost of manufacturing. Methanol manufacturing from any carbon-based source is a high-capital process. To ensure a long-term and cost-effective supply, the players must first select the raw material. The required time and capital investments are calculated during the project's pre-phase after significant research and development and front end engineering and design (FEED) is ensured. The plant's construction also necessitates large sums of money. The post-production phases, such as technological maintenance and installation, as well as uncounted costs, such as repairing, necessitate a significant amount of cash. Therefore, this factor will challenge the methanol market growth rate.
TOC of Global Methanol Market:
Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Methanol Market.
Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.
Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the Methanol market.
Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyses the market for various segments across geographies.
Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Methanol Market.
Market Growth: The growth factors of the market are discussed and the different users of the market are described in detail.
Market Segmentation: Data and information by market player, region, type, by application, etc and custom research can be added.
Appendix: The final report contains the conclusion part where the industrial expert's opinions are included.
To check the complete Table of Content click here: @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-methanol-market
Get Our More Trending Research Report Here:
Global 1, 4-Cyclohexanedimethanol Dibenzoate Market, By Purity (99%, Others), Grade (Laboratorial, Industrial), Function (Plasticizer, Binder, Modifier), Application (Plastic and Polymers, Detergents, Mining, Coatings, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028- https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-1-4-cyclohexanedimethanol-dibenzoate-market
Global Hexamethylenediamine Market By Application (Nylon Synthesis, Curing Agents, Water Treatment Chemicals, Chemical Synthesis, Medical Applications, Adhesives, and Others), End User (Automotive, Textile, Paints and Coatings, Petrochemical, and Others),Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-hexamethylenediamine-market
Global Methyl Ester Ethoxylates Market, By Type (C8/10, C12-C14, C16-C18), Application (Cleaning, Personal Care and Cosmetics, Paints and Coatings, Oilfield, Agriculture Chemicals, Others) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/methyl-ester-ethoxylates-market
Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI), Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI) and Polyurethane Market, By Type (Toluene Diisocyanate (TDI), Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI)), Raw Material (Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Toluene, Benzene, Nitric Acid, Methanol, Chlorine, Others), Application (Polyurethane Foam, Polyurethane Elastomers, Polyurethane Adhesives and Sealants, Polyurethane Coatings, Others), End Use (Footwear, Furniture, Automotive, Building And Construction, Home Appliances, Textile, Healthcare, Electrical and Electronics, Packaging, Industrial Machinery, Others) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-mdi-tdi-polyurethane-market
Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market, By Application (Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Paper Processing, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Paints and Coatings, Detergents and Others), Purity Level (Highly Purified, Technical Grade, Industrial Grade), Property (Thickening Agent, Stabilizer Binder, Anti-Repository Agent, Lubricator, Emulsifier and Excipient), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2029 https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-carboxymethyl-cellulose-market
About Data Bridge Market Research:
An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market.
Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.
We are content with our glorious 99.9% client satisfying rate.
Sopan Gedam
Data Bridge Market Research
+1 888-387-2818
email us here