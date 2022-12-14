Tickeron Introduces the New Generation of AI Robots with both Technical and Fundamental Analysis

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, the quant-sourced marketplace for AI-powered stock trading tools, is pleased to introduce a new set of AI robots based on both technical and fundamental analysis for hedge funds and retail investors.



Our team of quants has been working in parallel on the creation of neural networks for trading algorithms based on the technical analysis of stock prices and trading algorithms using fundamental data. By the current day, we have accumulated so many backtest results and brought our mathematical powers to a level that allowed us to combine both approaches into a common methodolgy for AI Robots.

The main idea behind technical analysis is the ability to find recurring price patterns and trends and use them to predict the direction of future market trends. We started with the creation of AI-based Engines (Pattern Search Engine, Real-Time Patterns, Trend Prediction Engine) that allow us to effectively analyze market trends. We then have explored almost all existing methods (price patterns, trend indicators, oscillators, and many others) using neural networks and deep historical backtests. As a result, it was possible to form a pool of trading algorithms that together allow our AI Robots to effectively determine the key points of change in market trends.

Fundamental analysis allows investors to evaluate a business’s balance sheet, management team, earnings growth, and other key metrics that measure quality and fair value. Strong fundamental analysis can separate companies with solid growth prospects and competitive advantages from companies that are underperforming or poised to underperform. Tickeron has researched hundreds of investment strategies based on different approaches - value, growth, momentum, factors, and volatility, to name a few. Our team of quants used data and findings from our research to create a pool of unique investment strategies that combine the most effective elements of different approaches to fundamental analysis.

“The new line of AI Robots combine our best algorithms based on technical analysis and sophisticated algorithms developed after thousands of fundamental data backtests. This combination allows us to correctly select strong and weak stocks and accurately find entry points for trades. As a result, our AI Robots have reached a new level and are able to effectively help our clients trade in any market situation”, said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of Tickeron.

