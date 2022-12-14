Soup Market Size to Hit USD $3,110 million by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.2% (2022 - 2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing health issues owing to the excessive consumption of corn starch present in soups are some of the major factors hampering growth of the Soup Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Soup Market size is estimated to reach $3,110 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Soup is a principally liquid food, typically served warm, hot or cold that is prepared by integrating constituents of meat or vegetables with stock, milk or water. Hot soups are represented by boiling solid constituents in liquids in a pot until the flavors are extracted, building a broth. It is a good appetizer and the first course of the supper. Soup can be prepared with a number of constituents, including vegetables, meat, water, juice and other liquids. It includes a range of health-promoting foods, like meat, lentils or beans, as well as vegetables, making it a rich source of vitamins, minerals and nutrients. To thicken soups and broths, rice, lentils, wheat and grains are typically utilized. Numerous recognized Soups also involve pumpkin, carrots and potatoes. Soup is good for preventing stomach infections, increasing immunity and maintaining appropriate digestion. Meat extract is a typical flavoring additive for soups where meat flavoring enhances the products.

1. Geographically, North America (Soup Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. This is attributed to the switching perceptions of soups as a healthy food selection and a soaring inclination towards soups which are liquid foods as a quick supper, as well as the introduction of premium, clean-label, and creative tastes amidst consumers in the North American region.

Soup Market growth is being driven by the surging demand for Instant noodle, dehydrated and UHT soups worldwide owing to their effortless preparation and the heightening consumer demand for such products, fueled by more hectic lifestyles However, the growing health issues owing to the excessive consumption of corn starch present in soups are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Soup Market.

3. Soup Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Soup Market report.

Soup Market Segment Analysis - By Category : The Soup Market based on category can be further segmented into Vegetarian Soup and Non-Vegetarian Soup. The Non-Vegetarian Soup Segment held the largest Soup market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging intake of non-vegetarian soups which are liquid foods and find a place in the most recognized list of soups worldwide.

Soup Market Segment Analysis - By Distribution Channel : The Soup Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Stores and Others.

Soup Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Soup Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Soup Market) held the largest Soup Market share with 47% of the overall market in 2021.

The top 5 players in the Soup Industry are -

1. Campbell Soup

2. Unilever PLC

3. General Mills Inc.

4. Nestle S.A.

5.The Kraft Heinz Company

