With 17.0% CAGR, Virtual Meeting Software Market Worth USD 41.58 billion by 2027

According to Fortune Business Insights, the global Virtual Meeting Software Market size is projected to reach USD 41.58 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period, 2020-2027

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global virtual meeting software market size was worth USD 12.11 billion in 2019. It is projected to rise from USD 41.58 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period, 2020-2027. Availability of Low-cost Cloud Platforms Will Emerge in Favour of Market Growth. Fortune Business Insights™ has published this information in its latest research report titled, “Virtual Meeting Software Market Forecast, 2022-2027.”

Industry Developments:

NexTech AR Solutions Corp. (NexTech) announced the launch of a new interactive and immersive conferencing and virtual events software - "ScreenAR". This is an augmented reality (AR)-based software designed to keep end-user engaged in virtual events, trade shows, or classrooms, etc. and accelerate the business opportunities.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 17.0% 2027 Value Projection USD 41.58 billion Base Year 2019 Virtual Meeting Software Market Size in 2019 USD 12.11 billion Historical Data for 2016 to 2018 No. of Pages 160 Segments covered Type, Function, Deployment, Enterprises Size, Industry and Geography Virtual Meeting Software Market Growth Drivers Increasing Number of Product Innovations Will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth





Surge in Product Demand during Covid-19 Pandemic is Consequential to Growing Adoption of Work from Home Policies

The recent coronavirus outbreak has had a massive impact on several economies across the globe. Due to the rapid spread of the disease, several countries are looking to implement strict measures with a view to controlling the spread of the disease. The measures taken to curb the spread of the diseases have affected businesses across all sectors. However, a few businesses have benefited significantly from the pandemic and virtual meeting software is among the leading sectors that have benefited from this. The surge in adoption of work from home policies by leading organizations across the world will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall Virtual Meeting Software Market, not just during the pandemic, but also in the post-pandemic period.





Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Number of Product Innovations Will Emerge in Favour of Market Growth

The Virtual Meeting Software Market report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Accounting to the increasing demand for the product, there is a healthy market competition across the world. The increasing competition has encouraged companies to adopt newer strategies that will help them establish a wider consumer base. In July 2020, NexTech AR Solutions Corp. announced the launch of an interactive virtual meeting solution. The company introduced ‘ScreenAR,’ an interactive and immersive conferencing software. The company stated that this product is integrated with augmented reality; a concept that will cater to real time applications. Increasing number of such product innovations will have a huge impact on the growth of the overall market in the forthcoming years.

Regional Insights

North America to Emerge Dominant; Increasing Adoption of AI and Cloud-integrated Platforms Will Emerge in Favor of Market Growth

The Virtual Meeting Software Market report analyzes the ongoing market trends across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all regions, the market in North America is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The presence of numerous large scale companies in the US and Canada will contribute to the growth of the regional Virtual Meeting Software Market. The increasing adoption of concept such as cloud and artificial intelligence by major companies across this region will emerge in favor of growth of the regional market. As of 2019, the market in North America was worth USD 4.30 billion and this value is projected to rise at a considerable pace in the coming years.

List of the Key Companies Profiled Virtual Meeting Software Market:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Aventri, Inc.

Walcon Virtual Events

LearnBrite - Learning Experience Platform

MootUp

LogMeIn, Inc.

Sine Wave Entertainment Ltd.

HexaFair

VirBELA

Virtway Events

Personify, Inc.

Intrado Corporation

Hubilo Softech Private Limited

Pathable, Inc.

Whova Inc.

6Connex, Inc.

vFairs

Streampoint Solutions Inc.

Livestrom SAS

EventsAIR

NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

VentureBeat

AIRMEET Inc.

EventMobi





