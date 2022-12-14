Bioxytran Establishes Indian Subsidiary in Preparation of Commercialization

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIOXYTRAN, INC. (OTCQB: BIXT) (the “Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing oral and intravenous drugs to treat COVID-19 and other viral causing diseases announced that it has established an Indian subsidiary (Pharmalectin India Private Limited). The purpose of the subsidiary is to launch commercial product sales of ProLectin-M should the company receive Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) approval.



The Indian manufacturing plant is an FDA approved facility capable of supporting the Indian market with a population of 1.4 billion people. The company has not yet identified a distributor.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel therapies targeting the treatment of significant unmet medical needs in virology, degenerative disease, and hypoxia. The leading drug candidate, ProLectin-M, is a new class of antiviral drug designed to antagonize galectins implicated in inflammatory, fibrotic, and malignant diseases. Bioxytran’s other development programs are for pulmonary fibrosis and stroke treatment. More information can be found at www.bioxytraninc.com

