Artel, LLC inks Master Service Agreement for Telesat Lightspeed LEO Services

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA and HERNDON, Va., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, and Artel, LLC, a leading supplier of secure government connectivity, today announced the signing of Artel’s Master Services Agreement (MSA) for Telesat Lightspeed services.



The MSA follows a previously signed Memorandum of Understanding, where the companies began a technical and commercial collaboration to integrate secure, low-latency Telesat Lightspeed connectivity into Artel’s value-added services portfolio.

“With 35 years of delivering next-generation solutions, our customers have come to rely on Artel to provide cutting-edge technologies, now and in the future. As the first reseller distribution partner for providing Telesat Lightspeed services to the U.S. Government, we will ensure our customers have access to the most anticipated, advanced LEO constellation available,” stated Paul Domorski, Artel Chief Executive Officer.

The enterprise-class Telesat Lightspeed network will offer ubiquitous, multi-gigabit-per-second links with guaranteed SLA’s for mission-critical government connectivity. Sophisticated security and protection elements are built into the Telesat Lightspeed design, including jam resistance, low probability of intercept and Layer 2 data encryption. The advanced network will also meet the rigorous Infrastructure Asset Pre-Assessment Program (IA-PRE) standards to ensure the highest level of cybersecurity.

“Artel is an innovative leader in government connectivity and we’re delighted to build on our longstanding partnership,” stated Glenn Katz, Telesat’s Chief Commercial Officer. “The advanced Telesat Lightspeed architecture, combined with Artel’s wide range of value-added services, will provide a compelling value proposition for government customers, with transformative capabilities to ensure mission success.”

About Artel, LLC

Artel is a communications, engineering and services leader specializing in solving challenges in the defense, intelligence, diplomatic, and homeland security markets. The company enables highly secure service levels approaching 5 nines around the world. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Artel has been supporting the mission for 35 years. For more information about Artel, visit artelllc.com, or email us at communications@artelllc.com.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter @Telesat, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

