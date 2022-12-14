Athletic Footwear Market to Surpass US$ 99,131 and Product Growth Data 2022-2028 | Nike, Inc., Adidas Group

Athletic Footwear Market

Athletic footwear is footwear intend to be worn by athletes during sports activities.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Athletic Footwear Market Research Report provides detailed information on the following aspects: industry size, share, growth, segmentation, manufacturers and progress, main trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, deployment models, opportunities, strategies, future roadmaps, and Annual forecast till 2030, etc. The report conducted a professional and in-depth analysis of the current situation of the Athletic Footwear market, including major players such as manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, and investors. The report also helps you understand the dynamic structure of the Athletic Footwear market by identifying and analyzing market segments.

Combined with important market challenges, the potential of this industry field has been fully explored. The current market conditions and prospects of this segment have also been checked. In addition, key market strategies including product development, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions will also be studied. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis are also conducted.

The major players profiled in this report include

Nike, Inc., Adidas Group, Crocs, Inc., Wolverine World Wide, Inc., Skechers U.S.A., Inc., Under Armour, Inc., Puma AG, Geox SpA, K- Swiss, New Balance

Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below:

Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Category:

Insert Footwear

Aerobics Shoes

Athleisure Footwear

Running Shoes

Walking Shoes

Sports Footwear

Cricket Footwear

Tennis Shoes

Other Sport Shoes

Hiking Shoes

Outdoor/ Rugged Footwear

Trekking and Walking Boots

Other Athletics

Backpacking Boots

Hiking Boots

Technical Shoes

Approach

Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Consumer Group:

Women

Men

Kids

Global Athletic Footwear Market, By Retail Distribution:

Store-Based

Non-store Athletic

Regional Coverage of the Athletic Footwear Market:

Europe, Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East, North America, Latin America

Impact of COVID-19:

The industry is mainly driven by increasing financial incentives and regulatory support from governments around the world. The current Athletic Footwear market is mainly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Most projects in China, the United States, Germany, and South Korea have been postponed. These companies are facing short-term operational problems due to supply chain constraints and the inaccessibility of factories due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to the pandemic impact on China, Japan, and India, the spread of COVID-19 is expected to severely affect the Asia-Pacific region.

