Global Ear Infection Treatment Market Size and Shares are Likely to Grow at a CAGR Value of 4.9% Revenue By 2028 - Zion
The global ear infection treatment market size was worth around USD 10.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 13.5 billion by 2028
The report analyzes the global ear infection treatment market's drivers, restraints/challenges, and their effect on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the ear infection treatment market. The global ear infection treatment market is segregated based on type, pathogens, treatment, end user, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into inner, outer, and middle ears. Among these, the middle-ear segment dominated the market, accounting for a major part of global sales in 2021. Based on pathogens, the market is classified into bacteria, viruses, and others. Over the forecast period, bacteria are expected to be the major cause of ear infections. Based on treatment, the market is classified into surgery, drugs, and others. The surgery segment dominates the market, accounting for most of the revenue in 2021. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The hospital was the dominant segment in the market in 2021. Key players in the global ear infection treatment market include American Diagnostic Corporation, Pfizer Inc., Heine USA Ltd., Torque Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Medtronic, Intersect ENT, Inc., Olympus Corporation, and Grace Medical.
— Zion Market Research
Global Ear Infection Treatment Market Overview:
An ear infection occurs when a viral or bacterial infection affects the outer, middle, and inner ear. Ear infections can hurt because of fluid build-up and inflammation in the ear. Acute ear infections can cause discomfort and mild pain in the ear. However, chronic cases can cause loss of body balance, drainage of fluids from the ear, headache, severe pain, and even hearing loss in some cases. An increase in the number of ear infection patients due to allergies, colds, excess mucus, smoking, sinus infections, and changes in air pressure is increasing the demand for ear infection treatments. The rise in demand for laparoscopy procedures because of the stimulation provided by the governments is the major factor promoting the growth of the global ear infection treatment market. The risk of ear infection is higher in children as they have narrow and short Eustachian tubes. Hence, more than 80% of children face acute ear infections at some point in their developing years. Therefore, the demand for ear infection treatment is high for children. As well as recent R&D will also boost the market. At the same time, the high cost of certain ear treatment services makes it difficult for the patient to afford and hence acts as a major challenge for the ear infection treatment market.
The global ear infection treatment market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominated the global ear infection treatment market in 2021 and accounted for more than 25 percent of the global revenue. The ear infection treatment market in the U.S. is driven by the growing behavioral risk factor of smoking, increasing product launches for treating ear infections, and an increasing number of ear infections. According to an article published in March 2021 by National Institute on Deafness and Other Communication Disorders, five out of six children in the U.S. experience ear infection by 3 years of age. Thus, the increasing rate of ear infections in the country is projected to promote the growth of the ear infection treatment market in the region.
Recent developments:
April 2021: Pfizer acquired Amplyx Pharmaceuticals, a US-based firm, to expand its anti-infective pipeline and promote its expertise in infectious disease.
June 2021: InterMed Medical partnered with Olympus Australia to supply and distribute ENT products in New Zealand and Australia. This partnership helped distribute and promote Olympus ENT products in New Zealand and Australia.
July 2021: Researchers developed a new method to treat middle ear infections. U.S. National Science Foundation funded this research at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, designed and developed a miniaturized 3D-printed device to treat the Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This common bacterium causes ear infections.
Ear infection Treatment Market: Growth Drivers
Rising development of new medicines and procedures to drive market growth
The development of advanced medicines for treating ear infections around the globe may drive the market. For instance, in May 2020, Smith+Nephew presented the first treatment procedure for Tula System, an in-office solution for tympanostomy tubes, also known as ear tubes, which are affected by an ear infection, thus promoting the growth of the market. Hence, product launches will positively impact the ear infection treatment market during the forecast period.
Ear infection Treatment Market: Restraints
Complications regarding surgical procedures hinder the market growth
There can be many health-related complications that a patient affected by an ear infection might face due to ear infection treatment surgery. Hence, doctors sometimes suggest drugs instead of surgery for patients, which might not be as effective as surgery. This is likely to hamper the growth of the global ear infection treatment market to some extent.
Ear infection Treatment Market: Opportunities
An increase in cases of ear infection in children as compared to adults presents market opportunities
The risk of ear infection is higher in children than in adults because they have narrow and short Eustachian tubes. Hence, more than 80% of children face the risk of acute ear infections at some point in their developing years. Therefore, the demand for ear infection treatment would be high for children. Hence, key market players must develop ear treatment medicine and procedures more suitable for children.
