Asia-Pacific and Africa Three-wheeler Market to Reach $5.58 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Asia-Pacific and Africa three-wheeler market garnered $3.05 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.58 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

APAC and Africa 3-Wheeler Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.05 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.58 billion CAGR 6.5% No. of Pages in Report 179 Segments covered Type, Vehicle Type, and Region. Drivers Increase in fuel cost



An eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute Opportunities With the effective integration of advanced technology, design, and workflow, many leading players are trying to bring the upfront cost of electric three-wheelers Restraints Impact of COVID-19

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the Asia-Pacific and Africa three-wheeler market, owing to implementation of global lockdown.

The production of vehicles was stunted globally, owing to the pandemic. Yet the automotive manufacturers focused on the development of new products and announced strategic expansion and collaboration across the industry. These factors were responsible for fluctuation in sales of three wheelers across the world.

However, with ease in restrictions, sales of the three-wheeler market in Asia-Pacific and Africa region is likely to increase in the post-pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the Asia-Pacific and Africa three-wheeler market based on type, vehicle type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on type, the diesel segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the Asia-Pacific and Africa three-wheeler market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the electric segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on vehicle type, the passenger carrier segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the Asia-Pacific and Africa three-wheeler market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the load carrier segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly 90% of the Asia-Pacific and Africa three-wheeler market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the Africa region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the Asia-Pacific and Africa three-wheeler market analyzed in the research include Bajaj Auto Ltd, Piaggio & C. SpA, Atul Auto Limited, Chongqing Zongshen Tricycle Manufacture Co. Ltd, J.S. Auto Pvt Ltd, Kinetic Green Energy & Power Solutions Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Saera Electric Auto Pvt. Ltd, Terra Motors Corporation and TVS Motor Company.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Asia-Pacific and Africa three-wheeler market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

