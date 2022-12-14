6.9% CAGR for Floor Coating Market Size Will Surpass $4.26 Bn, Globally, by 2028 – Comprehensive Report by The Insight Partners

Global Industrial Floor Coating Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.8 billion in 2021 to US$ 4.26 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on Floor Coating Market to 2028 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Acrylics, Polymethyl Methacrylate, and Others), Formulation (Solvent-Based and Water-Based), Coating Component (1K, 2K, and 3K), Flooring Material (Wood, Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, and Others), Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography. The projected floor coating market growth during the forecast period is attributed to the rapid growth in the adoption of floor coating from the end-use industry.





Download Sample PDF Brochure of Floor Coating Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Insights at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005848/





Floor Coating Market - Strategic Insights –

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 2.8 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by US$ 4.26 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 167 No. Tables 137 Historical data available Yes No. of chart and figures 94 Segments covered Grade, Product, Application and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.





Floor Coating Market: Competition Landscape

A few players operating in the global floor coating market include Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., Apurva India Pvt. Ltd., Asian Paints Limited, Grand Polycoats, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc., and 3M. Players operating in the floor coating market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. They are also focusing on strategies such as investments in research and development activities and new product launches.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005848/





Key Developments

In 2020, Paint manufacturer PPG announced the launch of a floor coating system. The new range includes prime coats, base coats and topcoats.

In 2021, Coatings for Industry, Inc. (CFI) launched WearCoat 2055, a long-cure polyaspartic floor coating formulated to provide a smooth, glossy finish.

In 2022, TSR Concrete Coatings ("TSR"), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram") and a provider of residential concrete coating solutions, announced the merger of TSR with Ninja Coatings ("Ninja") and PolyPro Concrete Coatings ("PolyPro").

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global floor coating market. Several industries in the region are rapidly adopting innovation accelerators, which include advanced technologies and processes. The demand for infrastructure across Asia Pacific has outpaced the current supply in the region. The region is witnessing rapid growth in various sectors and thereby needs new and upgraded infrastructure that exhibits quality and enables further economic growth through generating employment and also be sustainable in nature. This has led to increasing demand for floor coatings in the region, which boosted the floor coating market growth.

In numerous industrial settings, such as warehouses, airplane hangars, assembly plants, paint shops, body shops, and distribution facilities, concrete floors are subject to wear and tear from exposure to harsh as well as corrosive chemicals and oils, and damage by scratches and abrasions caused by heavy machines and equipment such as airplanes and forklifts. Floor coatings impart durability and strength to the normal concrete floors. They provide protection to the concrete floors from abrasions and wear from the constant movement of automated guided vehicles, sliding carts, forklifts, etc.

Moreover, the slip resistance provided by these coatings to floors help minimize accidents on work floors. The rising importance of ensuring workplace safety and worker welfare has led to high consumption of floor coatings in industrial applications. The deployment of floor coatings in industrial applications to increase the productivity by allowing faster material movement and lowering the risks of accidents at workplaces is expected to fuel the demand for industrial-grade floor coatings during the forecast period. These factors are expected to propel the overall floor coating market growth.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00005848/





Based on type, the floor coating market is segmented into epoxy, polyurethane, acrylics, polymethyl methacrylate, and others. The epoxy segment held the largest market share in 2021. Epoxy floor coatings are widely used for industrial and commercial flooring. Epoxy coatings are usually applied over concrete floors for providing a high-performance, durable, and smooth surface that can last long and withstand heavy loads. Many industrial sites, commercial buildings, and warehouses rely on epoxy floors to maintain safe and clean conditions for workers, inventory, and equipment. These factors led to the dominance of the epoxy segment in 2021.

Based on flooring material, the floor coating market is segmented into wood, concrete, mortar, terrazzo, and others. The concrete segment held the largest market share in 2021. Concrete is the most basic flooring material. Usually, it is only the surface of the slab that is poured directly on the gravel or dirt bed to install the foundation of a building. The concrete flooring material is not only durable, reliable, and incredibly long-lasting but also developed a reputation for being austere, utilitarian, and course underfoot. However, modern advancements have given flooring professionals a variety of design options that are allowing them to reinvent this primary building material entirely. Today, concrete floors have the option to be polished smooth or even be textured to provide traction. These can also be stained or painted with a variety of techniques that allows to replicate the look of natural materials or embed the floor with intricate printed designs.

Floor coating systems used in indoor and outdoor sports arenas need the right combination of properties such as excellent point elasticity, skid resistance, surface elasticity, and rebound properties. They should also be extremely durable while displaying excellent optical characteristics and compatibility with commonly used coloring materials and additives. High-performance polyurethane floor coatings impart excellent elasticity and good grip to surfaces while allowing players to be agile and move skillfully on the court.





Quickly Purchase Premium Copy of the Floor coating Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005848/





Hence, it is a preferred material for coating floors in indoor sports halls; tennis, volleyball, and basketball courts; and wrestling and gymnastic halls. The rising expenditure to build sport complexes and arenas undertaken by government and private construction companies has led to the development of numerous sports facilities in urban and suburban areas. The development of a large number of sport facilities is likely to generate considerably high demand for specialized high-performance floor coating materials. These factors are expected to propel the floor coating market growth during the forecast period.





Browse Other Related Research Reports from The Insight Partners –





Industrial Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Material (Anhydrite, Concrete, Epoxy, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA), Polyaspartic, Polyurethane); Product Type (Light Duty (>300µm), Medium Duty (300µm-4mm), Heavy Duty (>4mm)); End User Industry (Chemical Industry, Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Transportation and Aviation, Other End User Industries) and Geography





Epoxy Coatings Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Waterborne, Solvent Borne, Powder-Based); Application (Construction, Transportation, General Industrial, Others) and Geography





Indoor Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Ceramic Tiles, Carpet, Vinyl Linoleum & Rubber, Wood & Laminate, and Others) and End user (Residential and Non-Residential)





Commercial Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Types (Resilient Flooring, Non- Resilient Flooring, Soft Coverings, Seamless Flooring, Wood and Laminate); Application (Commercial Buildings, Public Buildings, Education, Others) and Geography





Cleanroom Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Epoxy Coatings, Urethane, Vinyl & Rubber Flooring, Methyl Methacrylate Flooring, and Others) and Application (Pharmaceutical & Medical Device Manufacturing, Nanotechnology & Semiconductor, Laboratory Research, and Others)





Wood Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Product (Solid Wood, Engineered Wood); Application (Residential, Non-Residential) and Geography





Vinyl Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Type (Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) and Vinyl Sheet & Vinyl Composite Tile) and Industry Vertical (Residential, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Hospitality, Offices, and Others)





Resilient Flooring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Vinyl Flooring, Linoleum Flooring, Rubber Flooring, Others); Application (Residential, Commercial) and Geography





Concrete Floor Coating Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Resin Type (Epoxy, Polyurethane, Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Acrylic, Others); End-Use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Geography





Luxury Vinyl Flooring Market to 2028 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Luxury Vinyl Tiles, Vinyl Composite Tiles, Vinyl Sheets); End User (Residential, Non-residential) and Geography





Concrete Surface Retarders Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Raw Material (Oragnic Agents, Inorganic Agents); Type (Water-Based, Solvent-Based); Application (Residential, Commercial) and Geography





Polished Concrete Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Densifier, Sealer and Crack Filler, Conditioner); Method (Dry, Wet); Construction Type (New Construction, Renovation); End-Use Sector (Residential, Non-residential) and Geography





About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.





Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/floor-coatings-market