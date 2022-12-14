Hywin Holdings Publishes its First Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ --

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin Wealth”, “Hywin”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, is pleased to announce the publication of the first “Hywin Holdings Sustainability Report” today.



The Report presents Hywin’s commitment and progress on sustainability for the past 17 years and highlights how Hywin contributes to the community, industry, and broader society, as well as our clients, shareholders, and employees.

Read the full report here. (https://ir.hywinwealth.com/esg)

The Report provides a comprehensive review of Hywin’s achievements in corporate governance, societal contributions, innovation, client services and talent development, and charts a roadmap for our continued sustainable growth.

“Our strategy-making, corporate governance, risk management and compliance are benchmarked against global best practices and underpin our competitiveness and resilience,” said Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings. “Hywin aspires to uphold and practice ESG in everything we do, and build a world-class company that creates value for stakeholders, gives back to the community, and becomes a champion of sustainability in China and the world.”

Highlights of the Hywin Sustainability Report:

Corporate Governance

Hywin believes effective corporate governance is critical to our business and drives long-term and sustainable value creation

Hywin’s Board of Directors reflects our conviction in fiduciary duties and diversity, with half of the seats occupied by independent directors, and an equal split of males and females

Hywin’s strategic planning, performance reviews, inorganic initiatives, and other business processes are guided by dedicated committees that ensure objectivity and accountability

Hywin communicates our strategy and results to stakeholders fully and transparently, listens to feedbacks, and continuously seeks optimization

Compliance Standards

Hywin has established training programs and enforcement mechanisms to uphold full compliance with anti-bribery and anti-corruption policies

Hywin strictly abides by laws and regulations in relevant jurisdictions against money laundering, financing of terrorism, and other malpractices, and has dedicated processes and staffing for implementation

Hywin constantly references global best practices to update our policies, systems and procedures, with an independent internal audit department that is assisted by external compliance advisors to perform review and assurance



Sustainable Growth

Sustainability is an integral part of Hywin’s corporate mission to create long-term value for all stakeholders

In April 2022, Hywin became a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment Initiative (UNPRI) to fully embed the principles of sustainability into our corporate journey

Hywin regularly engages stakeholders to discuss and analyze emerging topics with societal impacts and sustainability implications, to ensure our growth aligns with and contributes to our sustainability commitments



Talent Strategy

Prior to our IPO in March 2021, Hywin rolled out a Long-Term Incentive Plan, which was structured to reward and incentivize sustainable value creation by the management and employees

Hywin’s HR regime encourages continuous professional growth, and promotes career advancements of women and minorities

Hywin actively shares our best practice in talent with our peers, and is applauded by industry bodies and award programs



Client Involvement

Hywin has created platforms for clients to join Hywin’s sustainability and philanthropic projects, pooling resources to power transformative initiatives with societal impact

Hywin has launched client-segment-based programs to support entrepreneurial clients, women clients, second-generation clients, etc. to undertake societal causes

Hywin has a client academy that provides educational workshops and expert seminars to help clients deepen their understanding of finance and markets, and make investment decisions that align financial returns and sustainability goals



Corporate Citizenship

Hywin has established the Shanghai Hywin Philanthropic Foundation, which supports under-privileged groups with financial assistance and enablement schemes

Hywin also has dedicated programs to support women on their entrepreneurial and professional tracks and build libraries for children in less-developed regions

During COVID-19, Hywin organized volunteers and made generous donations to help groups impacted by the pandemic, and supported our clients and the wider society in these challenging times.



Hywin’s Board of Directors, Management Team, and employees believe sustainability goals are intrinsic to our values and critical to the fulfillment of our corporate mission.

When we formulate policies, implement strategies, serve our clients, and nurture our people, we always have sustainability as our guiding light and tirelessly pursue the unison of client value, shareholder value, and societal impact.

Sustainability brings clarity of mission, alignment of stakeholders, and continuous renewal. We are very proud to have sustainability as part of who we are!

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. We also offer integrated and high-quality medical and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aim to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

