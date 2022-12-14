Scrubber System Market Projected to Surge at $6.7 billion by 2027 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scrubber System Market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2022 to USD 6.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.1% according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising concerns regarding emissions and the formulation of various environmental protection laws and mandates to reduce the same on a global level have increased the need to undertake measures on air pollution control, which is likely to increase the usage of scrubbers in sectors the marine, oil & gas, metal & mining, power generation, chemical & petrochemical, food, beverage, & agriculture, glass, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment industries.

The particulate cleaning by application, is expected to be the second largest Scrubber System Market during the forecast period

By application, the Scrubber System Market has been segmented into gaseous/chemical cleaning, and particulate cleaning. Particulate is expected to be the second largest segment during the forecast period. Most particles in the atmosphere are a result of complex reactions of chemicals such as sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxides, which are emitted from power plants and industries. The need to remove these particulates released from various industries is expected to drive the demand for scrubbers.

Chemical & petrochemical segment, by end-user industry, is expected to third largest segment during forecast period

By end user industry, the Scrubber System Market has been segmented into marine, oil & gas, metal & mining, power generation, chemical & petrochemical, food, beverage, & agriculture, glass, pharmaceutical, water & wastewater treatment, and others. Chemical & petrochemical is expected to be the third largest segment during the forecast period. A strong global demand for oil and gas shifting towards petrochemicals, in the upcoming years, away from motor fuels gasoline and diesel is expected to the drive the market for scrubber systems.

Europe is expected be the second fastest growing segment in the Scrubber System Market during the forecast period

In this report, the Scrubber System Market has been analyzed for five regions, namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, South America. Europe is expected to be the second fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The developments in the chemical industry in the region are supporting the demand for scrubber systems due to the need to control pollution caused by toxic gases, particulates, and chemicals produced as a by-product of manufacturing.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some of the top players in the Scrubber System Market. These include Alfa Laval (Sweden), Wartsila (Finland), GEA (Germany), Babcock & Wilcox (US), and Valmet (Finland). The leading players are trying to establish themselves in the markets of developed countries and are adopting various strategies such as product launches, contracts, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, alliances, acquisitions, and expansions to increase their respective market shares.

