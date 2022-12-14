Walnut Oil Market To Grow USD 2.08 Billion at a CAGR of 6.25% by 2029
Market Analysis and Insights of Global Walnut Oil Market
Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the walnut oil market was valued at USD 1.28 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach the value of USD 2.08 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.
The most common walnut oil species is Juglans regia, also known as english walnut or walnut. Walnut oil is a marketable total health, beauty, and home remedy. The walnut oil is extracted using either a solvent extraction method or a cold pressing method. This oil contains a high concentration of Omega 3 essential fatty acids, making it ideal for skin care. Iron, zinc, sodium, selenium, calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus are among the minerals found in walnut. The oil is said to have excellent emollient properties, leaving the skin smooth and soft due to its antioxidant properties, it also protects the skin from free radical damage.
Market Scope and Global Walnut Oil Market
Some of the major players operating in the walnut oil market are:
• Locavor (U.K.)
• La Tourangelle (U.S)
• Roland Foods LLC (U.S)
• Aromex Industry (India)
• Best Natures Cosmetic (Canada)
• Bio Planete (Germany)
• Biopurus . C.O. (U.K.)
• Byodo Naturkost GmbH (Germany)
• Clearspring L (U.S)
• Hain Celestial (U.S)
• Higher Nature Limited (U.K.)
• Nature Stuff Limited (U.K.)
Global Walnut Oil Market Scope
The walnut oil market is segmented on the basis type, application and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.
Type
• Cold-Pressed Walnut Oil
• Expeller-Pressed Walnut Oil
Distribution channel
• Online Retail
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
Application
• Nutritional Supplements
• Cosmetic Products
• Aromatherapy
• Others
Opportunity
The increasing use of walnut oil in pharmaceuticals and increased public initiatives related to health and fitness are driving the market forward. Consumer awareness of the health benefits of walnut oil is increasing the pressure on market players to innovate in order to compete. Consumer awareness of the numerous benefits of walnut oil is driving up demand for it in the cosmetics and personal care industries. Due to the rise in Internet culture, it is now easier to find information for home-made remedies for skin conditions and personal care. As a result, consumers are turning to medicinally beneficial oils such as walnut oil for homemade personal care products. The increase in
Restraints
The processing cost of walnut oil has been a restraining actor in the walnut oil market. As a result, the price of walnut oil rises in general, and consumers are less likely to buy it when compared to other edible oils. This is more visible in low-income regions than in developed regions.
This walnut oil market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the walnut oil market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.
