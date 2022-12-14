Saxagliptin Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Predominance Of Diabetes Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Saxagliptin Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saxagliptin Market size is estimated to reach $255 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.17% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Saxagliptin is a medication utilized to treat type 2 diabetes mellitus. It is applied in conjunction with a healthy diet and everyday exercise to curb blood sugar levels. This assists in averting severe complexities of diabetes like kidney damage and blindness. No investigations directly examined in contrast with the impacts of including saxagliptin versus a basal insulin therapy on top of metformin monotherapy, an alternative therapy proposed as tier 1 in the ADA-EASD consensus statement. Therefore the investigation showed that metformin plus saxagliptin could be included with insulin therapy in the handling of patients with T2DM (Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus), but did not examine in contrast saxagliptin with basal insulin on top of baseline metformin monotherapy. Saxagliptin (Onglyza™) is a greatly powerful, orally bioavailable, reversible dipeptidyl peptidase IV (DPPIV) inhibitor endorsed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2009 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. Constant with the mechanism, treatment with saxagliptin also resulted in statistically important reductions in Post Prandial Glucose (PPG) that were related to higher boosts in postprandial insulin and C-peptide AUC levels versus metformin plus placebo, recommending that saxagliptin enhanced postprandial cell responsiveness to glucose. Typically, a modified version of the oral glucose tolerance test is utilized to diagnose gestational diabetes — a kind of diabetes that progresses at the time of pregnancy. In one trial, a lymphocyte count of 750 cells/mcL or lower appeared in 0.5% of saxagliptin 2.5-mg recipients, in 1.5% of saxagliptin 5-mg recipients, and in 0.4% of placebo recipients. Nil boost in risk for cardiovascular disease was observed in trials including comparatively reduced–risk patients.

Key Takeaways

Geographically, North America Saxagliptin Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing population of the elderly requiring surging application of screening tests like oral glucose tolerance tests and the surging sedentary lifestyle in the North American region.

Saxagliptin Market growth is being driven by the proliferating government financing and an upsurge in the intake of junk food subsequently requiring screening tests like oral glucose tolerance tests. However, Saxagliptin may bring about complexities like stroke and heart attack and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Saxagliptin Market.

Saxagliptin Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Saxagliptin Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Saxagliptin Market Segment Analysis – By Dosage: The Saxagliptin Market based on dosage can be further segmented into 2.5 Mg and 5 Mg. The 2,5 Mg Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing application of dipeptidyl peptidase iv inhibitor termed Saxagliptin in its 2.5 Mg Oral tablet form for treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The capability of Saxagliptin to be utilized in conjunction with diet and exercise to curb blood sugar in mature grown-ups with type diabetes is further propelling the growth of the genome engineering segment. Furthermore, the 5 Mg segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the heightening application of Onglyza 5 mg film-coated tablets where every tablet includes 5 mg saxagliptin (as hydrochloride) which is a dipeptidyl peptidase iv inhibitor.

Saxagliptin Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel: The Saxagliptin Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies. The Online Pharmacies Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing utilization of online pharmacies for the sale of dipeptidyl peptidase iv inhibitors like saxagliptin amidst the global lockdowns and stay-at-home restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ease of use of online channels like MedPlus and Prescription Hope while staying in the comfort of home is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Hospital Pharmacies segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the burgeoning utilization of hospital pharmacies for the sale of dipeptidyl peptidase iv inhibitors like saxagliptin as life returns to pre-pandemic normalcy.

Saxagliptin Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: The Saxagliptin Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Saxagliptin Market) held the largest share with 36.4% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing predominance of type 2 diabetes requiring the increased application of dipeptidyl peptidase iv inhibitors like Saxagliptin and an enormous population of the elderly in the region. The upsurge in government financing and soaring healthcare spending on R&D are further propelling the growth of the Saxagliptin Market in the North American region. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Saxagliptin Industry are -

1. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

2. AstraZeneca Plc

3. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited

4. Centaur Pharmaceuticals

5. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

