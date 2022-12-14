Exchange Solutions™ Named as a Notable Vendor in Loyalty Technology Solutions Landscape, Q4 2022 Report by Independent Research Firm

Exchange Solutions, a personalized loyalty solutions provider, has been named as a notable vendor in Forrester's latest Loyalty Technology Landscape report, published on December 7, 2022.

Mary Pilecki and Cole Walsh, authors of the report, note a top disruptor to market dynamics. The report states that "due to economic pressures and capability overlap with broader martech stacks, brands are seeking more modular loyalty tech. Inflationary pressures and recession threats are leading some brands to raise prices and cut staff. Rather than duplicate capabilities (which can lead to disconnected customer experiences and erode loyal customer goodwill), more brands are seeking loyalty solutions that allow them to buy only incremental functions, using existing martech investments..."

Exchange Solutions has invested in building innovative, modular solutions that not only fit a brands' desire to leverage incremental functions, but they can do so more profitably with fewer staffing resources needed to manage day-to-day tasks such as offer planning and management and performance reporting. As no two brands' needs are alike, especially in today's economic climate, Exchange Solutions has built 3 modular solutions that support various approaches to improving consumer experience and brand loyalty. Each of these modular solutions operate using flexible, low-touch integration methods that connect into any existing martech stack, any existing loyalty program management system, and leverage any incentive type and consumer experience channel.

Promo Enhance by ES Loyalty™ - Advanced targeting and personalization engine for loyalty promotions This modular solution is proven to help increase transaction size, build incremental engagement and improve operational efficiency in an efficient way that does not require heavy tech lift ES Loyalty Boost™ - Automated, personalized offers that turbocharge loyalty program performance This modular solution is proven to increase offer completions, reduce offer costs and improve operational efficiency as a program grows ES Engage™ - Personalized offers for eCommerce consumers, optimized base on real-time purchase intent ES Engage improves digital conversion rates for both known and unknown consumers by generating personalized offers in-session that are both relevant to the consumer and profitable to the brand

"Every brand wants to connect with their consumer base in relevant, valuable ways, but not every brand can afford to replace an entire tech stack that may be lacking options to keep up with consumer expectations, especially when dealing with tight budgets or a reduction of available staff resources," said Mike Hughes, CEO of Exchange Solutions. "As loyalty management experts, our team understands marketers need to have tools that don't compete with one another. Offering the market modular loyalty solutions that add to existing tools that brands already invest in has been a top priority for Exchange Solutions the past few years. Having been named in Forrester's latest Loyalty Technology Landscape report is an honor, and we are thrilled to, in our opinion, align so well to the market guidance and trends the report highlights."

Exchange Solutions is providing complementary access to the Loyalty Technology Solutions Landscape report for all that would like a copy. To receive your digital copy, please visit the Exchange Solutions website here.

For more information about Exchange Solutions please visit exchangesolutions.com.

About Exchange Solutions

Exchange Solutions is a cloud-based marketing technology company that delivers personalized loyalty solutions to retailers enabling them to build deeper and more profitable engagement with their consumers. With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Exchange Solutions transforms loyalty programs and promotions from being costly applications to productive and profitable capabilities for clients across various verticals in the US and Canada. Current clients include Esso™ and Mobil™, Sobeys Inc., Harry Rosen, Replacements, McKesson, Indochino and White Cap.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221213005793/en/