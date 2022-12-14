Mosquito Repellent Market is projected to reach $9.0 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 5.6%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global "Mosquito Repellent Market is estimated to be USD 6.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 9.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2020 to 2026, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The global market for mosquito repellents is driven by strong demand from consumers, increase in mosquito-borne diseases, and increasing mosquito infestation across the world.

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Mosquito Repellent Market

Drivers: Rise in mosquito-borne diseases Restraints: Health hazards of pesticides used for mosquito control Opportunities: Demand for herbal mosquito repellent products Challenges: Stringent regulations pertaining to manufacturing mosquito repellent products

Key Findings of the Study:

On the basis of repellent type, the spray segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Among distribution channel types, the Independent Stores segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the mosquito repellent market.

On the basis of repellent type, the spray segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

Mosquito repellent sprays, also known as aerosols in many countries, are a type of dispensing system which creates an aerosol mist of liquid particles. Mosquito repellent sprays are easier to use than other forms of mosquito repellents as external utilities are not required. They also work faster as compared to the products and are highly effective as they are applied directly to clothes, skin, or sprayed on surfaces. When mosquito repellent sprays are used, the insecticide floats around like a gas filling the space, thus reaching and landing on everything, including mosquitoes.

Among distribution channel types, the Independent Stores segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

An independent store is a type of retail store that focuses on offering specific product categories rather than retailers who sell an array of consumer goods. Department stores, specialty stores, pharmacies, convenience stores, and discount stores, among others, are considered under the independent stores category in this report. Developing countries of the world have a huge network of independent retail stores that also offer mosquito repellent products apart from other consumer goods. Consumers of these countries prefer to buy goods from these local shops as they provide a bouquet of consumer goods.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the mosquito repellent market.

Market growth in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the high population density and prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases in countries such as China, India, Japan and Indonesia. The Asia Pacific region also has numerous OEM and SME firms engaged in production of mosquito repellents which are supplied to the market at a cheaper rate than branded products. Malaria, dengue, chikungunya, and Japanese encephalitis are the most common mosquito-borne diseases in these countries. Increasing consumer awareness related to mosquito repellents is also aiding the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region.

Key Players in Mosquito Repellent Market:

SC Johnson & Son, Inc. (US), Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (UK), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (US), Godrej Consumer Products Limited (India), BASF SE (Germany), Natura & Co Holding SA (Brazil), 3M Company (US), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Jyothy Labs Limited (India), PelGar International (UK), AoGrand Group (China), Enesis Group (Indonesia), Herbal Strategi (India), Sawyer Products, Inc. (US), and Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd. (India) ,Sarex Chemicals (India), J.K. Fragrances (India), Soorya Industries (India), Repellers India LLP (India), Guangzhou Topone Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), Fujian Gaoke Industry and Trade Co., Ltd. (China), Jimo Quimica Industrial Ltd. (Brazil), Synvita CC (South Africa), Peaceful Sleep (South Africa), Dermatanical Pty Ltd. (South Africa), TANATEX Chemicals B.V. (Netherlands), Helan Cosmesi di Laboratorio S.r.l (Italy), Juno Laboratories Pty Ltd. (Australia), Industrias Químicas Megar (Spain), and Hannox International Corporation (Taiwan).

