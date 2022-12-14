Growth: Edge Computing Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 49.6 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Edge Computing Market is valued at $ 7.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of $ 49.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 38.2% over the forecast period 2022-2028. One of the most significant economic areas is the Edge Computing Market business, and consistent expansion is projected going forward. Despite the industry's turmoil, numerous things could affect its development or demise. This study assesses both the current trends and the anticipated future changes to provide a full insight of the sector. Additionally, it provides details on the significant industry players and their expansion strategies.

The report provides a thorough analysis of international producers and suppliers, as well as their current situation and future prospects. It also goes into detail about the global drivers of the demand for Edge Computing Market, including rising investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, some of the key factors anticipated expediting the Edge Computing Market growth over the forecast period. The main factors favorably affecting the need for Edge Computing Market are the increased usage of cloud computing and storage solution and the significant influence of IoT in recent days.

North America dominates the market, and this trend will remain for the projection. IIoT and Edge Computing Market working together is making it easier for American businesses to switch to link manufacturing. Additionally, many companies have formed to supply the necessary infrastructure for creating edge-enabled solutions, which are anticipated to fuel market expansion in the area. For instance, Telus Communications and MobiledgeX, Inc. collaborate to create the MobiledgeX Early Access Project. Programmers may now develop, test, and assess the efficacy of edge-enabled apps in a constrained environment thanks to the initiative. The demand for Edge Computing Market solutions in North America is driven by the increased usage of connected devices like smartphones, tablets, and iPads.

Major businesses are concentrating on releasing Edge Computing Market products to get a competitive edge in the industry. For diverse enterprises in the 5G era, IBM Corporation and Red Hat, Inc. introduced new Edge Computing Market solutions in May 2020, including IBM Edge Application Manager and IBM Telco Network Cloud Manager. These products aid businesses in hastening their shift to Edge Computing Market.

Market Dynamics

Rising Implementation of IoT across Industries to Drive the Market

Data has significantly increased due to the proliferation of linked devices and the Internet of Things (IoT). This is fueling the desire for quick access to and analysis of data. As a result, companies depend on centralized cloud computing and storage solutions evermore. Edge Computing Market solutions, including edge nodes, devices, and hyper-localized data centers, are gaining popularity among businesses that deploy IoT sensors, actuators, and other IoT devices. Additionally, Edge Computing Market enhances the current cloud paradigm by moving data processing closer to the data source, enabling businesses to make choices more quickly. Therefore, one of the significant factors projected to increase the demand for Edge Computing Market throughout the forecast period is the expansion in IoT adoption across industries.

The advent of the 5G Network to Promote Market Growth

Edge Computing Market is projected to benefit significantly from the ongoing growth of 5G networks and their progression. With the introduction of the 5G network, the number of linked devices is likely to expand significantly. In addition, a considerable data burden is anticipated on physical data centers by connected devices and 5G networks, increasing the demand for capacity and decreasing latency. As a result, the market is expected to experience substantial development prospects for all these reasons.

Top Players in the Global Edge Computing Market

Cisco (US)

HPE (US)

Huawei (China)

IBM(US)

Dell Technologies (US)

Nokia (Finland)

Litmus Automation (US)

AWS (US)

Foghorn (US)

Microsoft (US)

VMWare (US)

SixSq (Switzerland)

EdgeIQ (US)

Saguna (Isreal)

Vapour IO (US)

Top Trends in Global Edge Computing Market

One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) expects to see in the Edge Computing Market industry is that IoT security solutions are increasingly being adopted to increase the security and adaptability of internet communications. The Internet of Things (IoT) market has grown significantly over the past few years and is likely to continue growing in the years to come. The number of internet-connected gadgets keeps expanding, and as a result, they produce an enormous amount of data. As a result, there is a rising need to handle and analyze this data more quickly.

Another trend that VMR predicts will continue in the Edge Computing Market industry is the expansion of 2G, 3G, and 4G Long-Term Evolution (LTE) wireless networks and the development of technologies.

Recent Development:

February 2022, Asana, a work management platform provider, released Asana Flow, a complete range of solutions that businesses can use to build, run, and enhance their workflows.

January 2022, Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced the general availability of its new Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) Hpc6a instances. These "purpose-built" EC2 instances leverage 3rd Gen AMD EPYC CPUs to process high-performance computing (HPC) workloads at what Amazon claims.

Top Report Findings

Based on Components, the Hardware category accounts for most of the Edge Computing Market Market's revenue. The hardware segment is projected to hold the largest market share over the projection period as it gains popularity in the managed services sector.

Based on Application, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) dominated the Edge Computing Market Market. Edge Computing Market has been vital in facilitating businesses to digitalize their facilities. In the industrial sector, machine Edge Computing Market makes up a sizable portion of Edge Computing Market. Demand for edge infrastructure set up to guarantee is anticipated to augment as system complexity rises and the infrastructure's edge becomes easier to access.

Based on Organization, Large Enterprises dominated the Edge Computing Market, which is anticipated to continue. The growth of the global market among major organizations is fueled by the rise of big data from intelligent machines, automobiles, and the internet of things (IoT) devices.

Based on Verticals, the telecom segment dominated the market for Edge Computing Market. The telecommunications edge will operate computing near the telco's mini-data centers, situated on telco-owned land.

Top 10 Players Generate Greater Part of the Global Edge Computing Market Revenue

Few large-scale players control most of the market share in the condensed Global Edge Computing Market. Most businesses invest heavily in thorough research and development, mainly to launch cutting-edge products. The leading companies in this market include Cisco, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Dell Technologies, Nokia, Litmus Automation, AWS, Foghorn, Microsoft, VMWare, SixSq, EdgeIQ, Saguna, and Vapour IO. Key players' primary tactics include expanding their product portfolios & immersing in acquisitions and mergers.

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Category in Edge Computing Market to Generate more than 28% Revenue

The Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sector dominated the Edge Computing Market. In 2021, the sector attracted a revenue share of above 28 percent. For manufacturers to achieve the aim of digitization their facilities, Edge Computing Market has been crucial. The manufacturing industry in the device edge has a sizable installed base for Edge Computing Market. As services become more complex and the infrastructure edge is made more accessible, it is anticipated that demand for edge infrastructure will rise.

A framework for manufacturing modernization in light of industry disruptions is made by the Industry 4.0 effort, clearing the way for edge deployment. By utilizing technologies that integrate cyber and physical systems, Industry 4.0 promotes operational agility. Smart factories can use an edge platform to provide only processed data to their cloud solutions. By doing local data analysis and transferring compiled data to the cloud, the edge serves as a path.

Global Edge Computing Market Segmentation

By Components

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application

Smart Cities

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

Remote Monitoring

Content Delivery

Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Others (autonomous vehicles, drones, and gaming)

By Organization Size

By Verticals

Manufacturing

Energy and Utilities

Government and Defense

Telecommunications Media and Entertainment

Retail and Consumer Goods

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Others (BFSI and Education)

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Regional Analysis:

The North American Edge Computing market grew rapidly. Start-ups and significant market players declare developed countries like the United States home. Consumer disposable income is rising, and edge computing-based products such as electric automobiles, fitness trackers, and smart home gadgets are becoming more popular. Similarly, in the coming years, the growth of the Edge Computing market is foretold to show a significant increase in the use of dietary products, such in North America and Europe.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7.1 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 49.6 Billion CAGR 38.2% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players Cisco, HPE, Huawei, IBM, Dell Technologies, Nokia, Litmus Automation, AWS, Foghorn, Microsoft, VMWare, SixSq, EdgeIQ, Saguna, Vapour IO

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

Blog: