Kaptio chosen by Railbookers Group to bring speed and personalization to multi-day rail travel

BEVERLY, Mass. and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Dec.14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Kaptio, the leading Salesforce partner for multi-day travel brands, today announced its Kaptio Travel Platform has been selected by Railbookers Group to digitally transform their entire reservation processes and customer journey. This next part of the company's digital evolution will focus on delivering increased sales productivity and expediting Railbookers Group's time to build and personalize multi-component rail travel itineraries for their travel advisors and customers.

Kaptio has recently overhauled its market approach to help multi-day travel brands digitally transform global reservation operations. Kaptio Travel Platform increases a travel brand's employee productivity by providing a unified workspace with intrinsic Saleforce-enabled CRM capabilities, access to live pricing, itinerary and API inventory, and tools to enable personalization and customer self-service for payments and travel documents, all at scale.

"Railbookers Group is an ideal fit for the Kaptio Travel Platform given their volume, demand, and a sheer number of components that comprise the average multi-day, rail-based travel itinerary. We are able to meaningfully increase productivity efficiencies, usability, pull in multiple live pricing and availability from multiple systems, and enable Railbookers Group to more quickly produce, adapt and confirm complex, on-demand, tailor-made rail travel reservations," said Vidar Svansson, who joined Kaptio as CEO in late 2021 and has been leading Kaptio's market transition. "Simultaneously, Kaptio leverages and informs Railbookers Group's exceptional CRM, which gives their teams the necessary data analysis to create and recommend leisure rail travel itineraries, customized specifically to the preferences, interests, and budgets of their individual travelers."

Railbookers Group, the global leader in worldwide independent rail vacations, is quickly becoming a digital transformation leader in global rail-based travel. The company offers leisure, free independent travelers (FIT) tailored multi-day, multi-component worldwide rail travel packages. As more FIT travelers opt to experience the world by train, Railbookers Group is best positioned to connect rail passengers with communities, vendors, and excursion experiences they'd otherwise miss with other modes of transportation.

"Railbookers Group is a customer-centric company on a mission to continue to streamline and allow friction-free rail travel by fully digitizing multi-day rail travel bookings by offering a live, self-service, and customizable reservation platform to our growing global customer base," said Frank Marini, President & CEO of Railbookers Group. "We chose Kaptio Travel Platform to eliminate the technological barriers in connecting many different systems and data sources to increase our ability to help more travel advisors & customers book rail-based travel and to best position ourselves as the leading online, self-service leisure rail-based travel provider to continue our record growth."

About Kaptio

Kaptio is the leading Salesforce partner for premium multi-day travel brands. Kaptio's mission is to drive digital transformation for ambitious tour operators, enabling them to achieve sustainable growth. Kaptio's product, Kaptio Travel Platform, powered by Salesforce, is an all-in-one digital platform, designed to improve the customer experience by increasing productivity, driving digital sales and self-service, while maximizing revenue. Now, travel brands can create, personalize, and deliver multi-component and multi-day travel itineraries seamlessly and faster than ever before.

Kaptio's portfolio of customers includes leading global travel brands such as Audley Travel, The Travel Corporation, Railbookers Group, Rocky Mountaineers, Viking Cruises, Golfbreaks, and dozens of others, that benefit from an out-of-the-box cloud-based reservation system and CRM solution. Kaptio Travel Platform is complete, with a highly intuitive Itinerary Builder, and the most powerful pricing, promotion, and e-commerce engines available in multi-day travel today. To learn more, visit kaptio.com.

About Railbookers Group

Railbookers Group (formerly Yankee Leisure Group) is the home of Amtrak Vacations, Railbookers, and Yankee Holidays. Railbookers Group takes the complexity out of rail travel for its travel advisors and guests worldwide. With the largest selection of carefully crafted independent rail vacations, travelers can customize any of Railbookers Group's rail travel experiences to the most sought-after rail-enabled destinations throughout the world. From world-class luxury trains to overnight sleeping trains on breathtaking scenic routes, Railbookers Group offers a complete selection of accommodations, sightseeing experiences, and dining options. To learn more, visit RailBookersGroup.com.

Media Contact

