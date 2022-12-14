transcosmos releases "transpeech," its contact center speech recognition solution in South Korea

With one-stop services from deploying essential environment for speech recognition to operations, boost contact center service quality and operational efficiency

TOKYO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. hereby announces that transcosmos Korea, Inc. (Headquarter: Seoul, Republic of Korea; President and COO: Hiroyuki Tani; transcosmos Korea), its subsidiary that provides business process outsourcing (BPO) services for businesses in the South Korean market, has begun to deliver "transpeech," a voice recognition and analytics solution at its contact centers. Combining the solution with transcosmos's contact center operations expertise, transcosmos Korea will meet client demands and resolve challenges that the company identifies from an operational perspective.

Market demand for AI contact center solutions is rising in South Korea, and its market size is projected to grow at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of 23.7% (source: Allied Market Research). Yet, even after deploying AI contact center solutions, many businesses still face challenges in utilizing such solutions. Under the belief that operational services must go together with AI solutions in order to help businesses resolve their challenges, transcosmos Korea launched a pilot service for its clients in March 2022. During the pilot phase, transcosmos Korea deployed a speech recognition solution to its existing clients, and validated the performance and quality of features, including auto-evaluation of customer service quality, real-time monitoring, as well as features that assist customer service agents in serving customers - all from customer service centers' and clients' perspectives. Ultimately, transcosmos Korea has built a packaged solution that combines an AI-powered solution and operational services.

transpeech offers one-stop shop services ranging from implementing an environment for speech recognition to operations, thereby assisting clients in boosting contact center service quality and increasing operational efficiency. transcosmos released the solution for the Japanese market back in December 2018, and the solution now empowers many clients in the market with 2,000 workstations. Building on abundant achievements and proven records, transcosmos has enhanced features required for contact center operations, and began to offer a speech recognition and analytics solution specifically designed and optimized for the South Korean market. Building on text data converted from speech via a speech-to-text (STT) feature, the solution assists agents in providing the right information to customers with pre-registered keywords and FAQs. What's more, the solution comes with a check and monitor feature – an essential feature in particular for financial services companies - as a standard service, ensuring that contact center agents communicate all required information to customers.

With a goal of implementing the solution to 10 companies by the end of 2023, transcosmos Korea will drive the deployment of transpeech in the market. In addition, transcosmos Korea will continue to add more advanced features including automated machine learning, auto-summarization of customer conversation, and auto-categorization of customer conversation. At the same time, the company will expand the service coverage by uniting the solution with various other solutions that transcosmos offers.

● About transcosmos Korea

transcosmos Korea, a subsidiary of transcosmos, offers extensive professional business process outsourcing (BPO) services that include contact center services, chat services, field services, direct mail (DM) services, direct sales (DS) services, website integration (WI) services, and internet promotion services (IPS) for businesses in the South Korean market.

Established: May, 2001

Number of bases: 14

Number of employees: 10,000 (approximate)

URL: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/index.asp

Download the sales brochure here: https://www.trans-cosmos.co.kr/ko/company_new/company_main.asp#Brochure

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 172 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, pressroom@trans-cosmos.co.jp

SOURCE transcosmos inc.