With 8.2% CAGR, Breast Pump Market Size worth USD 2.92 Billion Forecast (2022-2029)

Pune, India, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global breast pump market size was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 1.68 billion in 2022 to USD 2.92 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

This information is presented by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, "Breast Pump Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Development:

September 2021: Elvie Stride was introduced by Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie). It is the brand-new intelligent, incredibly silent, hands-free pump and the first Elvie product to have extensive insurance coverage in the U.S.





Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Number of Working Women Will Result in Surged Breast Pump Usage

The percentage of working women has significantly increased, which resulted in a rise in demand for these devices.

In the near future, it is anticipated that the popularity of these devices will rise due to a number of advantages including accessibility, portability, and the convenience of carrying pumped milk in a bottle beforehand for comfortable feeding. Additionally, nursing newborns after breast surgery is beneficial for mothers as well.

Due to the mobility aspects of wearable pumps, which enable women to multitask, market participants' introduction of the devices has enhanced their popularity among working women.

COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Pandemic Hindered Market Growth Due to Closure of Manufacturing Facilities

Breast pumps were not in high demand in 2020 as a result of COVID-19. This is explained by the decreasing prevalence of direct breastfeeding, which caused a drop in the use of these devices during the pandemic. The production of these devices has been significantly hampered by COVID-19's widespread disruption. The supply chain for the devices has been stopped, which decreased sales due to the imposition of lockdown in potentially affected areas.







Report Coverage:

The report offers a detailed study of the market and a keen examination of the major segments of the market. It provides an in-depth analysis of key players and their insightful strategies to spur the breast pump market growth for monetary gains. It also shares tangible insights which guide business owners with their investment perspective. The regional dynamics and how they shape the market in an upward curve are presented in the following report. Moreover, COVID-19 impacts have been added for additional information and how it is expected to affect the product demand in the near future.

Segments:

Automatic (Electric/Battery-powered) Segment to Hold a Major Share due to Rapid Introduction of Wearable Breast Pumps

Based on technology, the market is segmented into manual and automatic (electric/battery-powered). In 2021, the automatic (electric/battery-powered) segment held the highest breast pump market share and is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2029.

Consumer Grade to Hold a Major Share due to Increasing Adoption of Portable Pumps

Based on application, the market is segmented into hospital grade and consumer grade. The hospital grade segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2029.

Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.





Regional Insights:

North America to Hold Lion's Share due to Rising Usage of Electric Pumps for Breast

North America's market value was USD 0.64 billion in 2021, and it is anticipated that during the forecast period, it would grow at a moderate CAGR. The rise is a result of the quick adoption of wearable pumps, the rising use of electric pumps, the developed healthcare infrastructure, and the release of cutting-edge goods by major manufacturers.

During the projection period, Europe is expected to grow at a significant CAGR. The rise in the number of working women and the rising demand for cutting-edge items are the main causes of the expansion.

The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to experience the greatest CAGR over the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness of and acceptance of women's health technology are credited with driving market expansion throughout the region.

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Announce Innovative Product Launches to Support Market Growth

The major firms use a variety of tactics to strengthen their position as the industry's top businesses. One such crucial tactic is the acquisition of businesses to increase brand value among customers. Periodically releasing novel products after conducting a thorough analysis of the market and its target audience is another crucial strategy.





List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

Magento, Inc. (Ameda) (U.S.)

Medela AG (Switzerland)

Chiaro Technology Limited (Elvie) (U.K.)

Willow Innovations, Inc. (U.S.)

Ardo medical AG (Switzerland)

Freemie (U.S.)

Evenflo Feeding, Inc. (U.S.)

Tommee Tippee (Mayborn Group Limited) (U.K.)

Canpol babies (Poland)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Chicco (Artsana S.p.A) (Italy)

HORIGEN (China)

Pigeon Corporation (Japan)

NUK USA LLC (Newell Brands) (U.S.)

Handi-Craft Company (Dr. Brown's) (U.S.)

iAPOY (U.S.)

Momcozy (U.S.)

Hygeia (U.S.)

Spectra Baby USA (U.S.)

TABLE OF CONTENT:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trend

Key Insights Wearable Breast Pump Market (2018-2029) at U.S. and Global Level New Product Launches Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.) Impact of COVID-19 on Market

Global Breast Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Manual Automatic (Electric/Battery-Powered) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Hospital Grade Consumer Grade Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

North America Breast Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Manual Automatic (Electric/Battery-Powered) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Hospital Grade Consumer Grade Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

Europe Breast Pump Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2018-2029 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Manual Automatic (Electric/Battery-Powered) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Hospital Grade Consumer Grade Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country/Sub-region U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Scandinavia Rest of Europe



TOC Continued……..





