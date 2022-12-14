DJ Sara Pedraza Announces Debut of Vibing Concepts, a New Level of Performance Coaching

Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - December 14, 2022) - Sara Pedraza, best known as female DJ, announces the upcoming launch of a new business venture. Set to debut in January 2023, Vibing Concepts LLC will provide online and in-person coaching for those seeking to develop their skills in areas that include on-stage presentation, public speaking, proper performance presentation, posture and body language, makeup, stage dress code, stage production, and business development. The brand will also feature a retail component that includes apparel, shoes, brand designs, and costumes.

"The Vibing Concepts program will include everything to help you develop and establish your own business," says Pedraza. "This does not just include entertainment. It can be applied to any type of business."

As part of the Vibing Concepts brand, they have created the Xpress Your Vibe network that is designed specifically to empower female performers and entrepreneurs. The program will teach members how to develop their talents by inspiring them to discover their abilities and grow their confidence.

"The goal is to help you feel so strong, poised, and secure that you will be ready to express yourself in front of any audience," says Pedraza. "Under Vibing Concepts LLC, we are introducing Xpress Your Vibe to provide coaching for female entrepreneurs, stage performers, and speakers, as well as female dancers, acrobats, and circus performers. I'm looking forward to building a brand that is unique, innovative, and resonates with people who share my values, and my vibe. I am starting a community where we can learn, share, and get inspired and motivated. My goal is to empower hundreds of women to become entrepreneurs."

