New Release of Vaadin Flow Makes it Easier to Deploy, Run, and Scale Stateful Java Applications in Kubernetes and the Cloud

/EIN News/ -- TURKU, Finland, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaadin , a provider of Java web application platforms, today announced Vaadin Flow 23.3, a new release that makes it easier to deploy and run stateful Java applications in Kubernetes and cloud environments. Two new Acceleration Kits for Kubernetes and Azure Cloud enable horizontal scalability, high availability/failover, non-disruptive rolling updates, and session replication for both on-prem and cloud-based Kubernetes environments. The release also adds three new UI components —Spreadsheet, Tab Sheet, and Tooltip —bringing the total number of Vaadin UI components to fifty.



Vaadin Flow is a unique full-stack framework that lets Java developers build and modernize business applications without writing HTML or JavaScript. Applications built with Vaadin Flow provide a modern browser-based user experience while leveraging the power of Java.

“As companies seek to modernize their Java applications, they often want to deploy those applications into Kubernetes and cloud environments. However, until now, it has been difficult to gain all of the benefits of the cloud with traditional stateful Java applications,” said Steven Grandchamp, CEO of Vaadin. “With this release, Vaadin Flow customers can now easily take advantage of the scalability, high availability, and rolling deployments common in cloud-native applications. This reduces development time and provides valuable business benefits, including lower operational costs, improved business continuity, and increased agility.”

Streamlining Deployment and Scaling in Kubernetes and Cloud

Vaadin Flow 23.3 includes an expanded Kubernetes Kit and a new Azure Cloud Kit that provides a robust set of capabilities for running stateful Java applications in cloud environments. They:

enable non-disruptive rolling updates that don’t interrupt user sessions, reducing the cost and inconvenience of after-hours deployments ;

; save on cloud costs by allowing an application to scale down without impacting active users;

by allowing an application to scale down without impacting active users; reduce downtime risk by enabling high availability architectures that failover in case of outages;

that failover in case of outages; include session replication along with “serialization helpers” that make it faster and easier for developers to leverage horizontal scaling and failover fully;

to leverage horizontal scaling and failover fully; optimize the deployment of Vaadin Flow applications to Azure with out-of-the-box Terraform blueprints that automate best practices.



New UI Components Added to Vaadin’s Library of 50 components.

Vaadin’s rich library of UI components combined with Vaadin Flow allows Java developers to create a productive user experience without learning JavaScript or new front-end frameworks. The new components include:

Spreadsheet, which enables developers to have interactive spreadsheets in their apps;

Tab Sheet, which allows developers to organize UI components into tabs;

Tooltip, which makes it easy to add informational pop-ups when users hover over an input field or click a help button.



Vaadin Flow 23.3 is available now, and the new Acceleration Kits and UI components are available with certain subscription levels. For more information, please read the blog .

Hilla, a second framework from Vaadin, now supports React

In addition to its Flow framework, Vaadin also maintains Hilla, an open-source framework for building business applications using a TypeScript front end and Java back end. Vaadin recently announced Hilla support for React, the most popular JavaScript library for building high-performance front-end applications. Hilla complements React by providing a platform enabling application teams to create business applications more quickly than with React alone.

About Vaadin

Vaadin, a provider of modern web frameworks for Java, empowers developers around the globe to create intuitive web applications that their users will love. Vaadin makes it faster and easier to develop and modernize enterprise applications based on Java. Customers report an average of 44% savings in the time to develop a web UI with Vaadin compared with other approaches.

Vaadin is the company behind the open-source Vaadin Flow framework for full-stack Java applications and the Hilla framework for hybrid TypeScript/Java applications. Trusted by 40% of Fortune 500 companies and 100.000+ developers worldwide, Vaadin has been helping organizations accelerate the development of web front ends for enterprise Java applications for over 20 years.

Contact: Bret Clement bret@clementpeterson.com