Coherent Receives Supplier Excellence Award From Applied Materials

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, has earned a Supplier Excellence Award from Applied Materials, Inc., the leader in materials engineering solutions used to produce virtually every new chip and advanced display in the world.

Applied’s Supplier Excellence Awards recognize the company’s top-performing suppliers for outstanding technical and operational achievements in areas including quality, service, lead time, delivery, cost, and responsiveness. Coherent received the award for Excellence in Collaboration during fiscal year 2022.

“Coherent is honored to receive this award from Applied Materials, and we would like to thank all of our teams for their dedication to excellence that made it possible,” said Steve Rummel, Senior VP, Engineered Materials and Laser Optics, for Coherent. “The award reflects the performance, quality, and ability to scale our materials that are vital to the exploding requirements of the wafer fab equipment ecosystem that we are serving. Coherent offers a broad portfolio of materials and lasers for semiconductor processing and inspection equipment, including reaction-bonded ceramics and metal-matrix composites that enable next-generation semiconductor fabrication equipment, including extreme-ultraviolet lithography and related back-end-of-line processing and metrology and inspection tools.”

“Applied Materials congratulates our Supplier Excellence Award recipients for achieving outstanding performance over the past year,” said Dr. Paul Chhabra, Corporate VP of Global Supply Chain at Applied. “Having strategic relationships throughout the supply chain is more important than ever, and we thank our suppliers for their strong support and collaboration.”

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

