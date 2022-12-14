Global Online Taxi Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031
The Business Research Company's Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026
As per The Business Research Company's "Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2022”, the online taxi services market is predicted to reach a value of $34.64 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The online taxi services global market is expected to grow to $49.92 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 9.6%. Rising internet penetration drives the demand for the online taxi service market.
Key Trends In The Online Taxi Services Market
The launch of self-driving taxi services is gaining popularity in the online taxi service market. Major players operating in the industry are continuously focused on introducing innovations and technologies to better serve the needs of consumers. For instance, in August 2020, AutoX, an autonomous driving startup, announced the public launch of Robo-taxi services in China. Moreover, in October 2019, Ola, a ride-hailing firm, introduced Ola Drive, a self-driving car-sharing service in multiple locations in India, including Bangalore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.
Overview Of The Online Taxi Services Market
The online taxi services global market consists of sales of taxi services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that provide passenger transportation by automobile or van through online reservations or on a booking basis. This industry comprises establishments primarily engaged in providing passenger transportation by taxi that are booked by using a mobile application. These companies use online platforms and mobile applications to offer their services to customers. Examples include Uber, Lyft, and Didi. Taxis booked online through an app are mentioned in the report as ride-hailing services. This does not include taxis stopped on roadsides. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.
Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:
Market Size Data
Forecast period: Historical and Future
By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.
By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Market Segmentation
By Service Type: Ride-Hailing, Ride Sharing
By Vehicle Type: Motorcycles, Cars
By Payment Mode: Online, Cash
By Ride Type: Individual, Car Pool/ Share
By Geography: The online taxi services global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.
Major market players such as Ola (ANI Technologies Private Limited), Uber India Systems Private Limited, Lyft Inc., Didi Chuxing, GrabTaxi Holdings Pte Ltd, Carzonrent (India) Private Limited, Mega Cabs Private Limited, Meru Mobility Tech Private Limited
Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.
Online Taxi Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth online taxi services market research. The market report analyzes online taxi services market size, online taxi services market growth drivers, online taxi services market segments, online taxi services market major players, online taxi services market growth across geographies, and online taxi services market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The online taxi services market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.
