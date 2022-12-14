Most Americans skip New Year resolutions: why hustle culture is to blame
The strive for quick achievements keeps Americans from setting and reaching yearly goals.
I practice bite-sized approach to all my personal and professional goals. The idea is that you transform your major ambitions into small positive habits and make your efforts consistent.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the constant rush to accomplish more, people often spin in a continuous loop of minor tasks and never progress toward their core ambitions. A survey by the Headway self-growth app shows that the most popular self-growth goal among Americans in 2022 is to be more productive, yet 63% of respondents claim they lack productivity.
In the fast-paced modern world, long-term goals often turn out ineffective. Most people change their priorities during the year or fail to keep track of their goals and eventually skip setting them altogether to avoid disappointment. A recent survey showed that 63% of Americans never made a New Year's resolution for 2022. Of those who did, 11% failed to stick to them 1 month after New Year's Eve.
These trends prove that the approach to goal-setting and productivity needs drastic changes.
“I believe in the huge power of tiny steps and practice bite-sized approach to all my personal and professional goals. The idea is that you transform your major ambitions into small positive habits and make your efforts consistent. Try spending 15 minutes each day on the activity that will bring you closer to the goal, and you will be shocked about the results that come over the long run. Make the time you wouldn’t even notice wasting on social media work for your growth”, comments Olga Shapovalova, Strategic Management Expert, B2B and Partnerships Director at Headway self-growth app.
Another key component of setting and pursuing major goals is the motivation behind each ambition. Goals serve as a guide, helping navigate the world of endless opportunities toward primary benefits. Understanding why one gives favor to certain options over tons of others is critical to success.
“Consider why you choose that specific time frame to accomplish the goal and what you think will happen if you don’t. Over time, having this mindset has helped me realize that many of the goals I’ve set in the past were based on what I thought others expected of me. They were based on what my parents wanted me to do, what I thought my friends wanted me to be, or even what I saw on social media platforms. Once I learned to stop prioritizing other people’s thoughts and opinions over my own, life became much easier”, says Cassie B., Self-Care Coach.
Some goal-setters fail because their aspirations or efforts are too far from reality. One more crucial ingredient to success is knowledge.
“Hours or even days of research precede any goal I set. I always look for successful cases, expert tips, and best practices to clarify the development plan. I turn to insights from non-fiction and list ideas that help me identify growth areas, define the steps towards each ambition, choose success indicators, and find support throughout the journey. Explore these book insights to consider relevant resolutions for 2023”, highlights Olga Shapovalova, Strategic Management Expert, B2B and Partnerships Director at Headway self-growth app.
Headway is a global EdTech startup with Ukrainian roots that brings learning to the smartphone. Our flagship product, the Headway app, provides fun and easy learning. It helps 15M users in 140+ countries make self-growth a sustainable habit, feel motivated, and overcome FOMO.
